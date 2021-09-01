Canada's GELATIN SKELATIN Release Music Video For New Single "Reach For The Sky"

Canadian hard rock band, Gelatin Skelatin, has just released the music video for their song “Reach For The Sky”. The song is the first official single from their forthcoming self-titled, self-released album, coming out October 4 both digitally through most online digital music stores and on CD (which can be purchases via the band's social media pages).

“Reach For The Sky” is co-written by Gelatin Skelatin singer Brett Kelly and Darren Michael Boyd, guitarist for Famous Underground. The song is set to appear on the soundtrack of the independent science fiction film,,Galaxy Warriors” which will be playing film festivals in 2022.

Watch the video below:

Gelatin Skelatin is a rockin band out of Ottawa, Canada. The brainchild of vocalist Brett Kelly, the band has a retro 80s hard rock approach that is powered by the thunderous drums of Chad Walls (who has toured with Paul Dianno, The Skull, Orange Goblin and more) and is ably backed up by bassist Daniel Brown and guitarist Myles (Slam Tango) Rourke on guitar.