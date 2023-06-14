Canada's HARDBALL To Release Debut Album In July; "Worried As Sh*t" Lyric Video Streaming

Canada’s Hardball has emerged from the rainy coast of Vancouver, BC to bring you a raw and erratic punk/grunge self-titled debut album.

Vocalist/guitarist Scott Budgie channels distressed and agitated emotions into the writing, while drummer Jeremy Head and bassist Jamie Black amplify those feelings of utter frustration, confusion, and absurdity into an energetic and aggressive grunge sound that is permeated by punk and hardcore influences.

Their debut single “Worried As Shit” is the perfect introduction to the trio, they comment: “It’s a perfect initiation to Hardball, it’s an abrupt punk song carried by a rock beat, with vocals coming from a place of confusion and self-deprecation (in typical Hardball fashion). It also has a cool recurring noodly riff that crushes and a sudden clean bridge was thrown in to keep the extreme dynamic range thing happening.”

Watch the lyric video below.

While this is not nostalgic grunge, Hardball has created something innovative and contemporary while still honouring their heroes from the ‘90s alternative rock and ‘80s punk scenes. They’re having their cake and eating it too, and are offering you a slice.

Turbulent and chaotic, Hardball delivers an enjoyable new album through drums going completely ape all over the place, obnoxious riffing and big low-tuned power chords, and heavily distorted bass guitar. They are recommended for fans of Nirvana, Wipers, and Hüsker Dü.

Hardball's self-titled debut album is out July 21. Pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

"Just A Tree"

"Worried As Shit"

"NRA"

"In The Mail"

"Me And You"

"Chili"

"Talk To Me"

"Ian’s Song"

"I/O"

"Open Air"

"Worried As Shit" lyric video:

Album Recording and Live Band Lineup:

Scott Budgie - Vocals, guitars

Jeremy Head - Drums, guitars, synth, backing vocals

Jamie Black - Bass, backing vocals

(Photo - Kaila Hald)