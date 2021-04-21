Canada's ICE WAR Release "Sacred Land" Lyric Video

Canada's Ice War has released a lyric video for "Sacred Land", the title track of the upcoming album, which will be released on May 18 via Fighter Records on CD, 12" LP, Cassette and Digital formats. Watch the new clip below, and pre-order the album here.

Ice War is formed solely by Jo Capitalicide (also in Aphrodite), and although his previous four albums followed a style closer to speed metal, on this new album Jo has decided to make a turn towards more epic sounds with some Black Sabbath at times.





Tracklisting:

"Sacred Land"

"Crystal Mirror"

"Nuclear Gods"

"So Far Away"

"Black Horse"

"Blood And Flames"

"Slay The Beast"

"Sacred Land" lyric video: