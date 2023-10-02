Canada's Loud As Hell Festival Opens Band Submissions For 2024 Lineup

Canadian extreme music festival, Loud As Hell, announces it will be accepting band submissions for their 2024 lineup - being held from August 2 to 4 at the Dinosaur Downs Stampede Grounds in Drumheller, AB.

Roaring into the Alberta badlands where the Dinosaurs once roamed, the annual gathering of metalheads from across Canada and beyond will be celebrating its 12th year of decibel-breaking music.

Since its inception in 2012, Loud As Hell has exposed hundreds of Canadian and international bands annually with the exception of 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. Their 2023 edition was host to the most stacked lineup to date featuring Jungle Rot, Narcotic Wasteland, Incite, Necronomicon, The Convalescence, and lots more. Previous years have witnessed well-known bands such as Into Eternity, Goatwhore, Battlecross, Fit for An Autopsy, Anciients, Archspire, Unleash The Archers, Striker, KEN mode, Obey The Brave, Protest the Hero, AngelMaker, Divinity, Neck of The Woods, Endast among many more.

Bands interested in performing at LAH XII can submit their application, here. Submissions end October 31.

Volunteers Wanted For 2024:

Volunteers are wanted for production and security. For full details email loudashellfestival@gmail.com.