Canada's Loud As Hell Festival Reveals 2023 Lineup; JUNGLE ROT, NARCOTIC WASTELAND, INCITE, NECRONOMICON Among Confirmed Acts

Alberta, Canada's Loud As Hell has unveiled its most stacked lineup to date with its 2023 edition featuring Jungle Rot, Narcotic Wasteland, Incite, Necronomicon, The Convalescence, Arrival Of Autumn and lots more (full lineup listed below).

Being held from August 4 to 6 at the Dinosaur Downs Stampede Grounds in Drumheller, AB, this year's festivities see the return of American and Mexican bands joining the lineup along with artists from across Canada performing for the three-day open-air event.

Highlights for this year's lineup witness the return of groovy death metal Americans Jungle Rot to Canadian soil to headline the closing night on August 6th in support of their latest album A Call To Arms released last year on Unique Leader Records.

Toledo, OH's The Convalescence is one of the USA's unstoppable tour de force, touring Europe in 2022 with Chelsea Grin, and Carnifex plus an upcoming tour in Japan in 2023 with Exhumed and Defiled along with their latest single "No Survivors" ft. Scott Ian Lewis of Carnifex that has fans demanding more and more.

North Carolina's Narcotic Wasteland's (founded by ex-Nile guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade) festival appearance comes as part of the band's first cross-Canada tour as they will be supporting their forthcoming third studio album in 2023 on Mega Force Records.

Phoenix, AZ's Incite, now close to 20 years into a career where everything was earned and nothing was taken for granted, the band bridges the gap between multiple crowds across various metal sub-genres. As renegade disciples of trailblazing architects like Pantera, Slayer, Sepultura, and Machine Head, Incite raise the torch for trend-killing and hipster-smashing metal. The band’s fifth album, Built to Destroy released in 2019 (Minus Head Records), is a visceral, urgent, voracious distillation of modern metal, with reverence for the past, produced by Steve Evetts (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Suicide Silence) and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed).

One of Canada's longest-running blackened death metal bands hailing from Montreal, Quebec, Necronomicon's career spans over 30 years since it was first formed in 1988 by founding guitarist and singer Rob “The Witch” in the deep, northern part of Quebec's Fjord of Saguenay. Since then, the band has carefully released each full-length without haste, allowing them to perfect every nuance before unleashing their sonic assaults upon the masses.

Canadian metalcore titans, Arrival Of Autumn, hailing from Grande Prairie, AB, are Loud As Hell alumni and return to co-headline opening night on August 4 in support of their new album Kingdom Undone being released on Nuclear Blast this coming May.

Weekend Passes (including camping) are available at loudashell.ca/tickets.

All online purchased tickets will be mailed out.

Loud As Hell 2023 Lineup:

Thursday, August 3 - Kick Off Party

Eye Of Horus

Skepsis

Balrogath

Kill Witch

Friday, August 4

Incite

Arrival Of Autumn

Osyron

Lost Nebula

Whorrify

Silent Line

Ashes Of Yggdrasil

Saturday, August 5

Narcotic Wasteland

Necronomicon

Kyle Pullan

Untimely Demise

Hazzardous Material (Burlesque)

Gorgatron

Juliet Ruin

Vapor

King Dylan

Enveiled

Sol Runner

Sionis

Necht

Die Another Day

Hooker Spit

Sunday, August 6

Jungle Rot

The Convalescence

Kyle Pullan

Pound

Hazzardous Material (Burlesque)

Wormwitch

W.O.R.

Legacy

Roxxie Cotton

Witchmayne

Eyes Of Perdition

Nomad

Fall Of Earth

Volt

Brain Stem

Volunteers Wanted For 2023:

Volunteers are wanted for production and security. For full details email at loudashellfestival[@]gmail[.]com