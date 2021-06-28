Canada's Loud As Hell MetalFest Announces Its Return For 2021

Western Canada’s decibel-breaking festival, Loud As Hell, is proud to announce its return to the roaring Dinosaur Downs Stampede Grounds in Drumheller, Alberta from July 30 to August 1. The heavy metal and camping event will feature a celebrated lineup of Western Canada's top-tier artists over three headbanging days that will be announced in the coming weeks.

Like many music events across Canada, Loud As Hell's 2020 production was forced to cancel due to the COVID pandemic. It was scheduled to be their 9th consecutive concert since the first metal jamboree in 2012. Over the years, the festival has hosted hundreds of Canadian and international bands in the prairie badlands. The 2019 edition of Loud As Hell sold out and melted faces off of metalheads who assembled from across the country for its 40 band line-up, which featured Goatwhore, Anciients, Planet Eater, Untimely Demise, Arrival of Autumn.

Loud As Hell event organizers have been closely monitoring guidelines and updates from Alberta's provincial government. The most recent announcement from officials to fully open up the province on July 1st as part of their Stage 3 planning that states the following:

Stage 3: Two weeks after 70% of Albertans 12+ (born in 2009 or earlier) have received at least one dose. Effective July 1st.

- All restrictions lifted, including the ban on indoor social gatherings.

- Isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some protective measures in continuing care settings remain.

- The general indoor provincial mask mandate will be lifted, but masking may still be required in limited and specific settings.

- More information will be shared prior to the start of Stage 3.

With this declaration, Loud As Hell representative Geoff Bourrie had this to say about moving forward and producing the 2021 edition of the metalhead gathering: "WE ARE BACK!!! We all have felt the impact that this pandemic has had on the music industry in Canada and around the globe. Loud As Hell is an integral part of the metal scene here in Alberta. Now with the province recently announcing its reopening plan for summer with festivals included, we are officially back for 2021. It just makes sense for us to help be that spark that the music scene needs to kick off the summer."

Advance weekend passes with camping included are available for $140 CAD, here. 2020 weekend passes that were purchased will be honoured for Loud As Hell 2021.