Canada's Loud As Hell MetalFest Reveals 2021 Lineup For Its Return July 30 - August 1; INTO ETERNITY, PLANET EATER, ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN To Headline

Western Canada’s decibel-breaking festival, Loud As Hell, has announced its lineup for its return in 2021 at the roaring Dinosaur Downs Stampede Grounds in Drumheller, AB from July 30 to August 1.

The 2021 lineup features an assortment of Western Canada's top-tier artists over three headbanging days with main headliners Into Eternity (Saturday, July 31), Planet Eater (Friday, July 30) and Arrival Of Autumn (Sunday, Aug 1). This year's lineup is scaled down to only Canadian bands due to international artists being unable to perform in the country because of border restrictions and guidelines stated by the federal government for Covid precautions.

Loud As Hell organizer Geoff Bourrie comments: "We are overwhelmed with the positive response we have been getting for the festival this year. We are very proud to offer the platform to help kickstart the live metal scene here in Western Canada. This will be a special year for us coming back from such a challenging 2020. Loud As Hell lives! We are back! And we are ready!"

Loud As Hell Line Up 2021:

Thursday, July 29

Kick-Off Party @ Neighbours' Corner Pub - Drumheller, AB

Cell (Winnipeg, MB), Osyron (Calgary, AB), In/Vertigo (Calgary, AB), Flashback (Calgary, AB)

Friday, July 30

Planet Eater (Regina, SK), Eye Of Horus (Edmonton, AB), Tides Of Kharon (Edmonton, AB), Black Friday (Edmonton, AB), Concrete Funeral (Calgary, AB), Obsidius (Red Deer, AB), Dethgod (Morley, AB)

Saturday, July 30

Into Eternity (Regina, SK), Iron Kingdom, (Vancouver, BC), Greybeard (Calgary, AB), Illyrian, (Calgary, AB), Param-Nesia (Vancouver, BC), No More Moments (Siksika Nation, AB), League Of Corruption (Vancouver, BC), The Myopia Condition (Red Deer, AB), Wych (Calgary, AB), Forsaken Rite (Edmonton, AB), Tymo (Edmonton, AB), King’s Rot (Calgary, AB), Owls N' Eagles (Calgary, AB), LunAttack (Calgary, AB), No Hope For The Lost (Medicine Hat, AB)

Sunday, August 1

Arrival Of Autumn (Grande Prairie, AB), Hammerdrone (Calgary, AB), All Else Fails (Edmonton, AB), Display Of Decay (Edmonton, AB), Quietus (Edmonton, AB), Apprentice (Vancouver, BC), Immunize (Edmonton, AB), Dahlmers Realm (Edmonton, AB), Anarcheon (Vancouver, BC), Snakepit (Calgary, AB), Cabrakaan (Calgary, AB), His Last Words (Calgary, AB), Spit Of The Sin (Calgary, AB), Bawang (Canmore, AB), Revanchist (Lethbridge, AB)

Ticket Info:

Advance weekend passes with camping included are available for $140 CAD, here.

Door Prices: $175 Weekend Passes Day Passes $80 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday) 2020 weekend passes that were purchased will be honoured for Loud As Hell 2021. (Proof of ID required)

Volunteers Wanted:

Volunteers are wanted for production and security. For full details email loudashellfestival@gmail.com.