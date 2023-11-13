Canada's MJM Release "Live It Up" Single; Lyric Video

Canadian melodic hard rock band, MJM, have released a brand new stand alone single, "Live It Up". Listen on Spotify, and watch a lyric video below.

MJM guitarist / vocalist Michael J. Miller comments: "'Live It Up' is an energetic, uplifting song with a great groove and a positive message. The lyrics in the song are about addressing everyone's personal situation. You may be down in the dumps, or things may not be going that well, but you gotta keep cool, never give up fight. We're in it to win it! So 'Live It Up'..."

Michael J. Miller (MJM) began with his band Rapid Tears releasing the albums Honestly and Cry For Mercy on Chameleon Records, which is now distributed by European label (Sonic Age Records) Cult Metal Classics.

When Rapid Tears came to a halt during production of their third album, Miller put together his new group Adrenalin and released an epic album entitled Dedicated, which was released under German record label Long Island Records.

But not all the stars aligned and Miller decided it was time to make an act that reflected the true origin of his creative music. Hence, MJM – The Michael J. Miller Band.

MJM lineup:

Michael J. Miller - Guitars / Vocals

Zsolt Henczely - Bass

Tom Eakin - Drums

Stephany Dudas - Vocals