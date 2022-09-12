Canada's SWORD To Release III Album In November; "(I Am) In Kommand" Music Video Streaming

Canada's Sword will release their new album, III, on November 25 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here.

The band have released a video for the first single, "(I Am) In Kommand". Watch below, and stream the track here.

Who is aggressive, melodic, loud and sometimes a bit rude? The Canadian metal outfit Sword. The band is back with its classic lineup, its new studio album III, and a lot of heavy metal right from the heart.

Tracklisting:

"Bad Blood"
"(I Am) In Kommand"
"Dirty Pig"
"Surfacing"
"Unleashing Hell"
"Spread The Pain"
"Took My Chances"
"Not Me, No Way"

"(I Am) In Kommand" video:



