Canada's SWORD To Release III Album In November; "(I Am) In Kommand" Music Video Streaming
September 12, 2022, an hour ago
Canada's Sword will release their new album, III, on November 25 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here.
The band have released a video for the first single, "(I Am) In Kommand". Watch below, and stream the track here.
Who is aggressive, melodic, loud and sometimes a bit rude? The Canadian metal outfit Sword. The band is back with its classic lineup, its new studio album III, and a lot of heavy metal right from the heart.
Tracklisting:
"Bad Blood"
"(I Am) In Kommand"
"Dirty Pig"
"Surfacing"
"Unleashing Hell"
"Spread The Pain"
"Took My Chances"
"Not Me, No Way"
"(I Am) In Kommand" video: