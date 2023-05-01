Canada's THE BLOODY HELL Release DIY Music Video For "Hide Away"

Halifax, Canada's The Bloody Hell are sharing their new DIY music video, "Hide Away", to follow their two previous videos, "Nobody Cares About America Anymore" and "When You're Gone", that they worked and collaborated with a digital artist and a stop motion artist to bring the songs, stories, and videos alive.

For the new video "Hide Away", the band decided to go full DIY to capture the energy and image of the band and song, in a more stripped-down and raw visual approach. It was shot in January/February of 2023 by the band themselves and edited together by guitar player/singer Ian Kean in a true DIY fashion.

Drummer Kean Cantfell comments: "The main challenge with doing the video ourselves was making it not look like it was just four guys in their jam space. We didn't have much of a budget for this project but with some cool camera techniques and fancy editing, it achieved that goal quite nicely. The video is dark, personal, and moves quickly, which is a great visual representation of the song itself. DIY or die."

The video is in support of their latest album, Nobody Cares, released in November of last year.

Since forming in 2017, The Bloody Hell has gotten dirtier and more polished at the same time, with the band infecting fans with their pop-cultural hooks and concepts, while the guitars keep getting louder and the vocals becoming uglier. The Bloody Hell is pretty much what would happen if George Thorogood sang for the Misfits, but all the songs were written by Tom Petty.

With their super catchy horror rock songs about drinking and heartache, The Bloody Hell play at a punk rock speed with a lineup that features vocalist/guitarist Ian Kean (guitar, vocals), guitarist and pianist James Densley also known from Bubbles and The Shit Rockers, the band fronted by the character Bubbles from the hit TV show The Trailer Park Boys, drummer Kyle Cantfell (Elektric Mistress), and bassist Joe Woods (Root Cellar).

In November 2022, the band released their long-awaited follow-up to their 2018 debut self-titled album. Entitled Nobody Cares, the sophomore record took about 3 years to complete due to Covid restrictions, lockdown, and all the madness that was the pandemic. This latest album features The Bloody Hell's signature sound of raspy aggressive, catchy horror, and politically charged antics over nine tracks that clock in at just over 28 minutes. From tracks like "Hide Away" with its fast punky driving riff and slick earworm guitar lead to "Barbra" a cover of an old Canadian punk song by Vancouver legends Modernettes to even having saxophone on "G" along with added piano on "As Above" and "So Below", punk fans will find it to be an energetic and passionate sonic experience that conveys stories from lived experiences that many can relate to.

"With this album, we feel our sound has evolved nicely from the previous record released in 2018. We have worked hard to shape our songwriting and storytelling abilities and that is thoroughly displayed over the nine tracks on this album. Our songwriting has progressed and we hope that people hearing us for the first time will find something in our sound to relate to or sing along with." adds vocalist/guitarist Ian Kean.

Suitable for a variety of fans, The Bloody Hell cites influences ranging from Misfits, Nirvana, and Motorhead, anyone who enjoys a fun and dirty romp with a bull horn of grungy vocals.

Nobody Cares is available on all digital platforms, and on cassette here.

Tracklisting:

"As Above"

"Hide Away"

"When You’re Gone"

"Barbra" (Modernettes cover)

"G"

"Nobody Cares About America Anymore"

"Rulers of the Night"

"Dead to Me"

"So Below"

"When You’re Gone" video:

"Nobody Cares About America Anymore" video:

(Photo - Ian Kean)