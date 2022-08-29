Canada's TRISKELYON Sign With Moribund Records; Downfall Album Due In October

Canadian melodic power thrashers, Triskelyon, announce the release of their debut album, Downfall, for October 28 via Washington state-based extreme metal label, Moribund Records.

Founded by Geoff Waye, guitarist for Artach and Category VI, Triskelyon was conceived in late 2021 as a studio-only project. By January 2022, the band featuring contributions from vocalists Pete Healey and Marlee Ryley (Hyperia), along with drum programming by Raul Marques (Burning Torment) made their introduction to the metal world with a 3-track self-titled EP.

Composed and written mostly by Geoff Waye, with drum programming provided by Raul Marques, Downfall sees the band's next evolution as their first full length and it utilizes a myriad of both male and female guest vocalists from Oberon, Hyperia, Catagory VI and Incidium. Downfall has a range and depth of sound unique in today’s modern thrash metal scene, setting the band ahead and apart from the hordes of young new acts. Triskelyon also features guest bass appearances from members of Afterforever and Category VI, making Triskelyon a veritable super group of the Canadian metal scene.

Depicting a nature taking over post-apocalyptic view on our ever-screwed-up world, Triskelyon keeps with 80’s thrash tradition employing world-ending yet self-empowering socially conscious lyrical themes. From straight-up 80’s thrashers like “Odyssey (Blessed by Steel)”, to the power metal laced “Find A Way”, and more anthemic thrash tracks such as “Hunger” and “Willful Ignorance”, “Downfall” is sure to satiate even the most discriminating old-school and modern thrash metal fan alike! The album even features a unique and thrashing rendition of the Billy Idol song “Nobody’s Business”.

Album was mixed/mastered by Michael Small with the post-apocalyptic cover art by IvaanMR11.

With Downfall, Triskelyon deliver an amazing headbanging album that harkens back to the old-school days of such luminaries as Forbidden, Agent Steel, Sentinel Beast, Détente, Overkill, and Testament.

Pre-orders for Downfall are available at the following links:

- CD

- Digital

Tracklisting:

"Hunger"

"Find A Way"

"Odyssey (Blessed By Steel)"

"Willful Ignorance"

"A Time Of War"

"Balance Of Terror"

"Apex Predator"

"Indifference"

"Nobody's Business" (Billy Idol cover)

Album Credits:

Tracks 1-3 are originally from self-titled demo/EP, the new versions have all been re-recorded bass and have been remixed and remastered.

All songs and lyrics written by Geoff Waye.

All guitars by Geoff Waye.

All drum programming by Raul Marques.

Additional guests:

Dwayne Pike – Bass (tracks 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9)

Pete Healey - Vocals (tracks 1, 2, 5, 9)

Marlee Ryley – Vocals (tracks 3, 7)

Amanda Jackman – Vocals (tracks 4, 6)

Des Mason – Vocals (track 4)

Keith Jackman – Bass (track 7)

Darrin Pope – Bass (track 4)

Ellim – Vocals (track 8)