Canada’s DALI VAN GOGH Share Cover Of ROB ZOMBIE’s “Dragula”

Canadian band Dali Van Gogh have announced the release of their explosive cover song, "Dragula," originally performed by the iconic Rob Zombie. The band's rendition of this classic hit is set to captivate listeners worldwide.

With their unique sound described as infectious, gritty, and surprising, Dali Van Gogh has taken the rock scene by storm, and their latest release showcases their unwavering talent and dynamic musicality. Through their electrifying interpretation of "Dragula," Dali Van Gogh brings a fresh and invigorating energy to an already beloved track.

"Dragula" is now available for streaming and purchase on all major digital platforms here.