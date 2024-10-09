Canada’s INFRARED Throws Back To The ‘80s With “Then The Earth Goes Black” Video

Canada’s Infrared continues its thrash metal onslaught with the release of their video for the track “Then the Earth Goes Black”. This song comes from the recently released full-length “Manifestation”, which came out this past September. Emerging from the vibrant ‘80s thrash scene, Infrared’s sound is a direct lineage from the genre's formative years.

They comment on the single:

“This is an epic thrash song that teeters back and forth between full onslaught and brooding and haunting vocals. The song talks of the fear of what happens when the nuclear keys are turned after humans are incapable of diplomatic dialog. Oddly enough, the fast opening riff in this song was initially put at the intro of Concuss. Mike said that it was too good to be this short intro for a song and then just disappear, so an entire song was built around it.”

Infrared first hit the Canadian metal scene in 1986 with their demo but shortly after, went on a very long hiatus. In 2016, they reformed and since their reunion, have released a series of impactful albums. Manifestation marks a milestone in their career, offering a refined and succinct collection of tracks that distill their thrash metal essence into pure, unadulterated energy.

The straight-to-the-point album features trimmed-down shorter songs and catchy riffs and choruses. It’s still classic Infrared, just straight to the point. It is recommended for fans of Razor, Venom Inc., and Dirkschneider.

Order on Bandcamp.

(Photo: Carissa Broeren)