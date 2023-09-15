Canada’s LUTHARO Sign To Atomic Fire Records; “Ruthless Bloodline” Single Released

As they barrel towards their upcoming tour dates, Canadian melodic metal outfit Lutharo are have announced they have joined new label home, Atomic Fire Records.

"We are incredibly excited to announce that we have officially joined the Atomic Fire Records family!" say the band about the signing. "This is a HUGE stepping stone on the path we are paving as a band and grateful doesn't even begin to describe how we feel! With this being said, we have a TON of amazing things yet to be announced and we cannot wait to share them with you! If you are following us on our journey, thank you so much! And stay metal!"

"We are extremely excited to welcome one of the most promising and overwhelming newcomers in the metal genre: Lutharo! This band simply blew all of us in the company away. What an incredible and unique mix of extreme, powerful and melodic metal with the stunning voice of Krista Shipperbottom. This upcoming new album is a record you simply fall in love with immediately. Also check out anything else available online, especially their epic 'Wings Of Agony' hymn. You all will realize: Lutharo are the future!" adds Atomic Fire Records A&R Markus Wosgien.

To celebrate this announcement, as well as to give you a preview of what to expect live, the band have revealed a fresh new single, “Ruthless Bloodline,” along with an electrifying live shot video showcasing the band's powerful stage presence.

"You wanted new music? You got it!" Lutharo exclaim. "'Ruthless Bloodline' is officially out now and ruthless it is indeed! This is our heaviest yet catchiest song to date and is a good omen of what's to come."

Lutharo will also be riding across the East Coast of the US this autumn on a co-headlining run with thrashy power metal affront Paladin. The tour kicks off on September 22 in Youngstown, OH and wraps on October 6 in Providence, RI. From there, boths band will support Unleash The Archers on four dates in their home country Canada. Dates and tickets are available at lutharo.com/tour.

Lutharo comment: "IT'S TIME TO SHRED! We are super stoked to be joining our friends in Paladin for an epic tour this autumn! We hope to see you on the road!"

The group will be touring in support of their latest album, Hiraeth. This record launches into an epic exploration of the band's technical, musical and compositional abilities. They expertly balance hauntingly beautiful atmospheres with raw power and aggression.