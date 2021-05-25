Canada’s PRIMALFROST Returns With New Single “Nomad”

Just as the warm breeze and sun begin to thaw the cold expanse of Canada, the long-dormant Primalfrost from Toronto is rising from hibernation with a new single “Nomad” off a new eight-track album Lost Elegies.

Working away through the isolation of the Covid pandemic, band founder Dean Arnold expects a positive reception for the new music, citing that definitely a solid continuation of their sound, but in a matured, refined way.

“I’m incredibly excited to be bringing Primalfrost back. Grateful to say that things have finally aligned to make another album happen, and I believe the two first singles that I have released “Nomad” and “Maelstrom” are some killer tracks to showcase what else is to come. My vision with Primalfrost has always been to create an epic atmosphere and soundscape that has the heaviness and intensity to go with it. Nothing has been rushed, every song packs a punch, and I look forward to hearing what people have to say,” adds Dean Arnold.

Lost Elegies will be the second album from Primalfrost to follow Prosperous Visions (2014) (Maple Metal Records) and Chapters Of Time (EP) (2012) (CDN Records). It was self-recorded by Dean Arnold before sending it off to be mixed and mastered by Jonathan Lefrancois-Leduc of Silverwings Studios in Montreal, Canada who also added additional orchestration. The album's artwork will be done by Jan Yrlund (Manowar, Tyr, Korpiklaani).

Primalfrost is the personal project of Dean Arnold who writes for and plays all instruments, as well as takes on vocal duties and orchestration. Primarily a guitarist, Dean has performed hundreds of shows in 30+ countries across four continents. Primarily touring with American death metal band Vital Remains, and now Toronto’s own Operus, Dean has acquired hard-touring experience in a vast variety of settings. Dean has had dozens of guitar solo appearances on a wide variety of metal albums, including Polish death metal band Hate’s 2017 album “Tremendum” (Napalm Records) and for Colorado’s Buried Realm, alongside players like Teemu Mäntysaari (Wintersun) and Brandon Ellis (Black Dahlia Murder).

Epic and dark, Primalfrost gives a nod to Finnish melodic death metal with added elements of grit, intensity, and speed found in more extreme subgenres. It is recommended for fans of Wintersun, Wolfheart, and Kalmah.