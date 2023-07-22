Canada’s TRISKELYON Release "Visionaries" Single; New Album To Feature Cover Of PLATINUM BLONDE's "It Doesn't Really Matter"

Canada’s new power thrash metal gods, Triskelyon, returns to deliver the stainless steel goods again on their highly anticipated second album, Artificial Insanity, mixed and mastered by Michael Small (Winterhearth, Triskelyon, Artach). Founded in 2021 by guitarist Geoff Waye, of the popular true metal band Category VI, Triskelyon released one self-titled EP and was promptly signed to Moribund Records for their radio chart-topping debut album, Downfall (2022).

With Artificial Insanity, Triskelyon returns with a varied yet blistering thrash/power metal classic, bringing back the 1980’s glory days, while maintaining a fresh and modern sound. To close the album Triskelyon surprises all with an incredible female-fronted power metal rendition of the hit song, "It Doesn't Really Matter", by Canadian rockers Platinum Blonde.

Today, the band is giving a taste of what's to hit the mosh pit with their first single, "Visionaries".

Guitarist and band leader Geoff Waye has enlisted the following talent from (mostly) the vast Canadian metal scene to realize his vision this time around:

Guest Vocalists:

Amanda Jackman (Category VI)

Armin Kamal (Infrared)

Cara McCutchen (Mortillery, Naitaka)

Dale Drew (Sea Dogs)

Des Mason

Ellim

Pete Healey

Raúl Álvarez (Dark Order)

Tim Tymo (Tymo).

Percussion:

Raul Marques (Burning Torment)

Alexander Raykov

Bass:

Dwayne Pike

Keith Jackman (Category VI)

Darrin Pope

Tracklist:

"Tektyranny"

"At War With Demons"

"Bringers of Chaos"

"Is Hope Still Alive?"

"Obsolescence"

"One Blood"

"Visionaries"

"Beyond The Past"

"Celtic Creatures"

"Why Burn?"

"It Doesn't Really Matter" (Platinum Blonde)