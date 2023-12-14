Canada’s TRISKELYON Resigns With Moribund Records

Led by guitarist and band founder Geoff Waye, Canadian thrashers Triskelyon have announced they have resigned with Moribund Records for two more albums to follow their latest second full-length Artificial Insanity (2023) and debut Downfall (2022) also released on the label.

Waye comments:

"I am pleased to announce that you will all be in for much more thrash metal madness for more albums on the Moribund label. Work has already begun on the third album, which will come out later in 2024! Thanks to Odin and everyone are Moribund for their ongoing support and belief in the Triskelyon mission."

Moribund Records Odin Thompson / Label Manager also adds:

"Moribund Records are extremely pleased to announce we have extended our cooperation with the incredible Canadian Thrash Metal collective Triskelyon for another two albums. We feel fortunate to be in a position to bring this awesome band's music to the people and fans, and we look forward to another two incredible 80's power / thrash metal style albums filled with all things modern in heavy metal for 2024! Let the Thrash Metal Insanity Reign Forth!"

Triskelyon's latest album Artificial Insanity (mixed and mastered by Michael Small (Winterhearth, Triskelyon, Artach)) was released this past September and features guests from the crème de le crème of the Canadian metal scene to create a varied album that delivers both pure thrash metal classics, hints of blackened melodic thrash, and enough power metal to bring one back to the 1980s. The full-length showcases the vocal talents of Amanda Jackman (Category VI), Armin Kamal (Infrared), Cara McCutchen (Mortillery, Naitaka), Dale Drew (Sea Dogs), Des Mason, Ellim, Pete Healey, Raúl Álvarez (Dark Order-Aus.) and Tim Tymo (Tymo). Drum duties on the record are shared between Raul Marques (Burning Torment) and Alexander Raykov (Antreib), while Dwayne Pike, Keith Jackman (Category VI), and Darrin Pope were conscripted on bass.

"While I composed all the music and penned the lyrics, the realization for Artificial Insanity became a reality thanks to the collaboration with a myriad of talented guests featured on the album. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to every one of them for their incredible contributions, and I hope for the possibility of working together again in the future," adds Waye.