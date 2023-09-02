Canada’s TRISKELYON Unleash "At War With Demons" Single / Video Featuring MORTILLERY Vocalist CARA McCUTCHEN

Canada’s new power thrash metal gods, Triskelyon, will be unleashing their sophomore album, Artificial Insanity - mixed and mastered by Michael Small (Winterhearth, Triskelyon, Artach - on September 8th via Moribund Records.

The band has unveiled their next single, "At War With Demons", featuring vocals from Cara McCutchen (Mortillery, Naitaka), which can be viewed below.

Guitarist Geoff Waye adds about the single:

"The title 'At War With Demons' was fashioned as a nod to the legendary 'At War With Satan' by the mighty Venom. However, that's precisely where the similarity ends. This track stands as one of the heavier offerings on the album, a direct and succinct thrasher that strikes at the heart with its intent. Its lyrics are fundamentally centered around the theme of war. On vocals for this one is the remarkable Cara McCutchen, whose vocal prowess I had become acquainted with through her contributions to Mortillery. Presently, she fronts the Canadian ensemble Naitaka. Her vocal range is remarkably versatile, spanning from piercing screams to unrelenting brutality. Undoubtedly, her band is fortunate to have her as their vocalist."

Founded in 2021 by guitarist Geoff Waye, of the popular true metal band Category VI, Triskelyon released one self-titled EP and was promptly signed to Moribund Records for their radio chart-topping debut album, Downfall (2022).

With Artificial Insanity, Triskelyon returns with a varied yet blistering thrash/power metal classic, bringing back the 1980’s glory days, while maintaining a fresh and modern sound. To close the album Triskelyon surprises all with an incredible female-fronted power metal rendition of the hit song, "It Doesn't Really Matter", by Canadian rockers Platinum Blonde.

Guitarist and band leader Geoff Waye has enlisted the following talent from (mostly) the vast Canadian metal scene to realize his vision this time around:

Guest Vocalists:

Amanda Jackman (Category VI)

Armin Kamal (Infrared)

Cara McCutchen (Mortillery, Naitaka)

Dale Drew (Sea Dogs)

Des Mason

Ellim

Pete Healey

Raúl Álvarez (Dark Order)

Tim Tymo (Tymo).

Percussion:

Raul Marques (Burning Torment)

Alexander Raykov

Bass:

Dwayne Pike

Keith Jackman (Category VI)

Darrin Pope

Tracklist:

"Tektyranny"

"At War With Demons"

"Bringers of Chaos"

"Is Hope Still Alive?"

"Obsolescence"

"One Blood"

"Visionaries"

"Beyond The Past"

"Celtic Creatures"

"Why Burn?"

"It Doesn't Really Matter" (Platinum Blonde)

"Tektyranny"