Canada’s TRISKELYON Unleash "TekTyranny" Single / Lyric Video

Canada’s new power thrash metal gods, Triskelyon, will be unleashing their sophomore album, Artificial Insanity - mixed and mastered by Michael Small (Winterhearth, Triskelyon, Artach - on September 8th via Moribund Records.

The band has unveiled their next single, "TekTyranny", featuring guest vocals from Infrared's Armin Kamal with a lyric video that can be seen and heard below.

Guitarist Geoff Waye adds about the single:

"The album's opening track, this one is a thrasher of a song that kind of came out a little like Megadeth with a mixture of some tremolo picking almost black metal-esque guitar parts. It features Armin Kamal from the Canadian thrash band, Infrared. Their first run was back in the mid to late 80s, then they went on a long hiatus until they came back in 2014. Armin is another person who I didn't know personally, but I admired what he was doing with his band. So in keeping with the theme of looking for Canadian vocalists to help out with the vocals, I reached out to him to see if he'd be interested in singing a song on the album and luckily he was! I sent a rough mix of the song and my lyrics and let him do his thing. Armin does some amazing vocals on here. Listen for the high screams in the chorus, especially at the end of the song, which enters into the realms of Rob Halford and King Diamond. The mixture of that and his more gruff thrash vocals really stand out."

Founded in 2021 by guitarist Geoff Waye, of the popular true metal band Category VI, Triskelyon released one self-titled EP and was promptly signed to Moribund Records for their radio chart-topping debut album, Downfall (2022).

With Artificial Insanity, Triskelyon returns with a varied yet blistering thrash/power metal classic, bringing back the 1980’s glory days, while maintaining a fresh and modern sound. To close the album Triskelyon surprises all with an incredible female-fronted power metal rendition of the hit song, "It Doesn't Really Matter", by Canadian rockers Platinum Blonde.

Guitarist and band leader Geoff Waye has enlisted the following talent from (mostly) the vast Canadian metal scene to realize his vision this time around:

Guest Vocalists:

Amanda Jackman (Category VI)

Armin Kamal (Infrared)

Cara McCutchen (Mortillery, Naitaka)

Dale Drew (Sea Dogs)

Des Mason

Ellim

Pete Healey

Raúl Álvarez (Dark Order)

Tim Tymo (Tymo).

Percussion:

Raul Marques (Burning Torment)

Alexander Raykov

Bass:

Dwayne Pike

Keith Jackman (Category VI)

Darrin Pope

Tracklist:

"Tektyranny"

"At War With Demons"

"Bringers of Chaos"

"Is Hope Still Alive?"

"Obsolescence"

"One Blood"

"Visionaries"

"Beyond The Past"

"Celtic Creatures"

"Why Burn?"

"It Doesn't Really Matter" (Platinum Blonde)

