Canada’s ÜLTRA RAPTÖR Launch “Gale Runner” Lyric Video

Canadian speed/heavy metal band Ültra Raptör have launched a lyric video of the song "Gale Runner", as a second advanced single from their upcoming debut album Tyrants, which will be released on November 9, 2021 through Fighter Records on CD, 12"LP, Cassette, and Digital formats.

The style of Ültra Raptör, is a fast and intense speed/ heavy metal, with influences from bands like Savage Grace, early Running Wild, Judas Priest, Rage, and Exciter.

Tracklisting:

“Missile (Metal Warrior)”

“Cybörg-Rex”

“Take Me Back”

“An Offering To The Tyrant”

“Nightslasher”

“Gale Runner”

“The Quest For Relics”

“Winds Of Vengeance”

“Caustic Shower”

“SpaceFighter (442 AlphaClass Pegasus SubC35.2)”

“Gale Runner” lyric video: