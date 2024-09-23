Canadian Blues Rockers LIONS IN THE STREET Release New Single / Video “Shangri-La”

Canadian blues rockers Lions In The Street have released their new single “Shangri-La”. The song is available now on all streaming platforms. Listen here, and watch the video below.

“Shangri-La” is the second single taken from the band’s new album, Moving Along, set for release on November 8, 2024. Pre-order the digital edition of the album at this location. Pre-order the album in CD and vinyl formats here.

“'Shangri-La' is a rock'n'roll song that goes back to the call and response blues tradition via the Faces and Rod Stewart,” says Lions In The Street’s frontman and guitarist Chris Kinnon.

“We wrote it after living in LA for a long time making a record, then returning to 40 straight days of rain in Vancouver, Canada. It's a song about the struggles of being in a rock band, with (in our humble opinion) the best classic rock guitar sounds since the second Black Crowes record and The Georgia Satellites.”

Comprising the Brothers Kinnon (Chris on vocals and guitar; Jeff on drums), riff-master Sean Casey (guitar), and classically educated bass player Enzo Figliuzzi, the Canadian/California-based band has played with everybody from garage legends like the Dirtbombs to arena stars Kings Of Leon, making SXSW best-of lists numerous times, and in between hanging out with the Rolling Stones’ legendary manager Andrew Loog Oldham. But putting integrity first had a cost: obscurity.

Lions In The Street began their career by signing and then walking away from the troubled TVT Records (NIN, Pitbull, Little Jon), Nickelback’s 604 Records (Carly Rae Jepson), and legendary manager Allen Kovac (Mötley Crüe, The Cars, Blondie, The Bee Gees), earning them a spot on the music industry’s blacklist. Years in the wilderness resulted—working as a garbageman for almost a decade, surviving cancer, serious workplace injuries, and almost deadly car accidents, and going back to school.

Yet, despite experiencing the best and worst of the old music business—from hanging out with Todd Rundgren, Bob Ezrin, and R.E.M.’s Peter Buck, to seeing an A&R guy almost fired just for going to see them play—the band somehow kept going, releasing music piecemeal.

For example, Lions In The Street released an EP in 2013 on British legend Sandy Roberton's label. Roberton ran Blue Horizon, the English label that launched the '60s British blues rock movement with John Mayall, Fleetwood Mac, and Rory Gallagher.

Now the streaming platforms revolution has given Lions In The Street a new life and an audience, allowing them to release largely-unheard music—finally finished and remixed/remastered.

LITS’ upcoming album Moving Along captures their trademark swing and swagger. The title track, mixed by Rick Parker (Beck, BRMC, Scott Weiland), is a menacing, harmonica-driven vamp. “Moving Along” is also the lead track in the upcoming Paramount film, Cassino In Ischia, starring Prison Break’s Dominic Purcell.

Never to rest on their laurels, Lions In The Street are also putting the finishing touches on a live album, and a record they made with multi-Grammy-Award winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Greta Van Fleet, Brandi Carlile, Rival Sons).

Moving Along artwork and tracklisting:

"Moving Along"

"Mine Ain't Yours"

"Walking Back To You"

"Gold Pour Down"

"Lady Blue"

"Waiting On A Woman"

"Already Gone"

"Shangri-La"

"Hey Hey Arlene"

"All For Your Love"

"Truer Now"

"You're Gonna Lose"

“Moving Along” video:

(Artwork by Sean Casey, band photo by Gregory Crowe)