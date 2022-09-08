Canadian Pop Drummer DOMINO SANTANTONIO Hears SLIPKNOT For The First Time Without Drum Tracks; Teaches Herself To Play "Before I Forget"

Drumeo recently issued a challenge to Canadian pop drummer Domino Santantonio. Check out the challenge and the results below.

"This pop drummer has never listened to Slipknot. So naturally, we challenged her to play one of the metal band’s most popular songs.

Domino Santantonio is known for her upbeat pop drum covers of artists like Dua Lipa and SAINt JHN. For her, drumming to metal would be like trying to speak a language without being fluent. But, we love encouraging drummers to get outside of their comfort zone, and Domino was up for it. Though she opted not to use the double pedal we set up on her kit, she found a way to make Slipknot’s 'Before I Forget' her own.

Without knowing Joey Jordison‘s famous drum part in advance, Domino managed to hit many of the punches. And while some of her ideas were very different from the original drum part she still made some accurate guesses.

Watch the video to see how she builds her parts, reevaluates her decision-making, and explains her thought process. You’ve never heard Slipknot like this before!"

Go to Domino's official website here.