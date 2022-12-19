Canadian Progressive Power Metal Outfit FLIDAIS Release New Single "Infection"

Based out of London, Ontario, progressive power metal outfit Flidais are preparing to unveil their new album Pathogen on January 27th, 2023. The quartet have unleashed an epic single in "Infection", showcasing their distinctive heavy style with a bang.

"We are beyond excited to share our new music video for 'Infection', says Flidais. "It stars Kyle Young and Eric Terry, where Kyle (the mad scientist) injects the virus into Eric for the purpose of controlling him, only to have it backfire causing it to be unleashed on the earth. We are really happy with how this one turned out and hope you enjoy it as much as we do!"

Pathogen is a concept album that sees each song based around a virus that turns out to be entirely in the mind. It starts out with obsession where motivation is running strong but eventually is overtaken by the virus, which then leads to an outbreak. Darkness is the manifestation of the virus which leads to another infection, which is followed by a calamity of the mind. It then leads to eradication where there is a connection to the spirit world where the infected is given another chance for redemption. Despair is when they are at an all time low then reprisal is the moment they decide to fight back and make things right.

Tracklisting:

"Incursion"

"Obsession"

"Virus"

"Outbreak"

"Darkness"

"Infection"

"Calamity"

"Eradication"

"Despair"

"Reprisal"

"Departure"

For further details, visit Flidais on Facebook.