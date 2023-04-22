Canadian Rock Newcomer SIERRA LEVESQUE Performs "The Ballad Of Jayne" With L.A. GUNS At The Whisky A Go Go In Los Angeles (Video)

On April 16th, Canadian rocker Sierra Levesque joined L.A. Guns on stage during their show in Los Angeles, CA to perform the band's hit song, 'The Ballad Of Jayne'. Check out fan-filmed video below.

Sierra: "It was a dream come true to perform 'The Ballad Of Jayne' on stage at the legendary Whisky A Go Go with L.A. Guns. Thank you SO MUCH to the entire band and Tracii Guns for this opportunity and for your support. I truly appreciate every fan, friend and family member who took the time to travel and watch me perform!"

Sierra Levesque is a rock artist from Pembroke, Ontario and her goal is to help lead the new generatiom of rock 'n roll. She is a singer/songwriter, and she also plays guitar, piano, bass, and drums. Sierra has been described as a combination of Ann and Nancy Wilson, with the powerful voice of Ann and the skilled, catchy guitar playing of Nancy.

She has already gained notoriety from some powerful figures in the Rock music industry including Nancy Wilson (Heart), Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal (Sons Of Apollo, Asia, ex-Guns 'N Roses), DJ Ashba (SIXX A.M, ex-Guns 'N Roses), Desmond Child (songwriter for Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, KISS), and Mark Slaughter (Slaughter) to name a few.

Check out Sierra's YouTube channel for original material and cover songs here.