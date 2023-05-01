Canadian Rockers DALI VAN GOGH Share Cover Of RUSH Classic "Tom Sawyer"

Canadian rock band Dali Van Gogh is proud to announce the release of their latest single, a cover of the classic Rush hit, "Tom Sawyer". The single is available on all major streaming platforms here.

"Tom Sawyer" was originally released in 1981 and has remained one of Rush’s most iconic songs. Dali Van Gogh’s rendition of the track promises to pay tribute to the original while putting their own unique spin on it.

“We are thrilled to release our version of Tom Sawyer'," said Rocky Moreau, lead vocalist of Dali Van Gogh. "Rush has been a huge influence on our music, not to mention my own personal journey, and this song has always been one of our favorites. We hope our fans will enjoy our take on this classic track."

Dali Van Gogh has been a mainstay of the Canadian rock scene since their formation in 2008. Their high-energy live shows and dynamic, guitar-driven sound have earned them a dedicated following both at home and abroad. With this latest release, the band looks to continue their upward trajectory and solidify their place as one of Canada’s top rock acts.

The single will be accompanied by a music video that will be released in a few weeks, which was directed by Keke Beatz. The video will feature Dali Van Gogh performing "Tom Sawyer" in a dimly lit studio, with moody lighting and dynamic camera work adding to the song’s intense energy.