Canadian Rockers MONSTER TRUCK Release New Single "Golden Woman"; Music Video

Canadian rock outfit, Monster Truck, explode back onto the scene with their new song and music video for “Golden Woman” via BMG. Stream/share here, and watch the official music video for “Golden Woman” below.

"Golden Woman” is a fast paced, unrelenting, rock n roll jam and marks the first release off their highly anticipated forthcoming album and follows the band's recent global signing with BMG.

“The idea for “Golden Woman” came one afternoon as I was fiddling around on a kid’s guitar my father had bought my son. He got it at some garage sale and thought it perfect for little hands. I ended up picking it up, putting the strap over my head, and walking around with it all afternoon playing the main riff, and slowly crafting an arrangement. Jer and I then fine-tuned the song, and voila! Inspiration comes from anywhere and everywhere,” said Jon Harvey, bassist, and lead singer of Monster Truck. “The lyrics were born of my own personal experience with my partner, Simara. She saved me during a very rough time, and I am forever grateful for her, and the mystical revelations that only love can bring. Her hair colour is naturally blonde, so the title of the song is, like all Monster Truck songs, very literal.”

Since the release of their debut self-titled EP in 2010, Monster Truck, composed of bassist and lead singer Jon Harvey, guitarist Jeremy Widerman, keyboardist Brandon Bliss, and former drummer Steve Kiely, have become known as one of Canada’s hardest-working rock and roll bands, a reputation they've cemented by touring relentlessly and consistently upping their game over time.

In 2011, the Canadian rockers released The Brown EP, featuring tracks that soon became staples on Canadian rock radio and set the stage for their debut full-length album Furiosity. After its release, Furiosity rose to success, reaching #13 on the Canadian charts and leading to a JUNO Award for Breakthrough Group of the Year, and a nomination for JUNO Rock Album Of The Year.

Touring in support of Furiosity, the band played high-profile gigs such as UK’s Download Festival, landing supporting slots on the European tours of bands like Vista Chino, embarking on their first headlining tour of the continent, and heading across North America with the likes of Slash and Alice In Chains.

The band continued to deliver new music in 2016 with the release of Sittin’ Heavy and hit the road again with over 150 shows over the next 18 months on their own and in arenas supporting Nickelback, Billy Talent, and Deep Purple on their final European tour. They later released True Rockers in 2018, which further cemented their reputation as a hard-rocking band respected by their peers and progenitors.

Monster Truck’s profile has grown substantially in North America, landing headlining slots at Rock on the Range and Shiprocked in the US, and securing song placements for tracks "Sweet Mountain River", "Seven Seas Blues", and "Old Train", which appeared in Ubisoft’s game, Rocksmith 2014, EA Sports’ NHL 13 and the hit TV series, Orphan Black. Additionally, "Righteous Smoke" was featured on EA’s NHL 17, and "The Enforcer" became the goal song for The Toronto Maple Leafs of the National Hockey League.

Over time, Monster Truck has remained true to their core sound while continuously building on that foundation and stretching out, lyrically and sonically. Their ability to do so successfully and satisfyingly has only deepened the impact of their records and grown their audience globally as they gear up to release more music later this year and announce extensive touring plans.

(Photo - James Heaslip)