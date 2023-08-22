Canadian Rockers SIERRA PILOT Premier Official Lyric Video For New Single "Kerosene"

Canadian rockers, Sierra Pilot, have just released “Kerosene”, a hard-hitting hyper-sexual track about pure, animalistic instinct that more than lives up to its volatile title. Those carnal desires are reflected in every explosive moment of the track, driven by a pulsating, relentless beat that anchors the song to the infectious, buzzsaw guitar that crashes its opening notes. Watch a lyric video for “Kerosene” below:

The new single comes just ahead of the release of Sierra Pilot’s debut full-length album, Phantom Pains, out on September 22, and followed by an 11-date Western Canadian tour with rock legends Skid Row and Buckcherry in October.

Sierra Pilot’s career has been on an upward trajectory since early 2022 when band leader Taylor Leith decided it was time to invest every moment of his time in recording, releasing, and promoting his music. “There was a definite turning point after I started writing songs for Phantom Pains,” says Leith. “Everything started to fall into place, and I knew it was time to strike while the iron was hot. That came with a big commitment, which also gave me an opportunity for huge personal growth”.

As Sierra Pilot started racking up one small win after another, they were invited to share the stage with acclaimed acts including Big Wreck, Monster Truck, Buckcherry, and Crown Lands, just to name a few. Their anthemic, guitar-driven music and high-energy live performances have been quickly embraced by new audiences, and the band credits much of their success to those fans.

“We feel very fortunate for opportunities to perform to new and bigger audiences and to tangibly build our fanbase,” says Leith. “There is nothing more thrilling than to see an audience singing along to your songs”.

Before heading out on tour with Skid Row and Buckcherry, Sierra Pilot will celebrate the release of Phantom Pains at Maxwell’s Concerts & Event in Waterloo, Ontario on Friday, September 29. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Doors open at 7 PM and the show starts at 7:30 PM. Excuses Excuses, The Lad Classic, and Alyssa DVM will open the show.

For a complete list of tour dates and info, head here.

Tour dates for the Skid Row/Buckcherry tour with Sierra Pilot are as follows:

October

10 - Penticton Trade and Convention Centre - Penticton, BC

12 - The Venue at River Cree Casino - Enoch, AB

13 - Ovintiv Event Centre - Dawson Creek, BC

16 - Enmax Centre - Lethbridge, AB

17 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

19 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

20 - Moosejaw Event Centre - Moosejaw, SK

21 - Westoba Place - Brandon, MB

23 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

24 - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium - Thunder Bay, ON

(Photo - Andy Wright)