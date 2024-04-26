Canadian Rockers SIERRA PILOT Release Karma EP; On Tour With POP EVIL Now

Throughout their new 5-song EP, Karma, Canadian rockers Sierra Pilot seamlessly bridges the gap between grunge, metalcore, industrial, and pop elements, showcasing their versatility and knack for pushing musical boundaries. The tracks on Karma exude a greasy, obnoxious charm that is distinctly Sierra Pilot, making it a must-listen for fans of authentic, unapologetic rock music.

Drawing from a diverse pool of influences ranging from Nirvana and Nine Inch Nails to Three Days Grace and Metalcore bands of yesteryears, this EP represents a culmination of the band's evolution into their true, authentic sound.

Guest appearances on the EP include Bleeker’s Taylor Perkins on “Hollow” and Juno Award winner Clayton Bellamy and Mike Penney from The Jailbirds on “Golden Cage”.

“This EP reflects how I always wanted the band to sound,” says band leader Taylor Leith. “This is the rawest we’ve ever been on record, capturing the essence of our live performances and the energy and intensity we bring to every stage."

Watch the lyric video for “Turpentine”, the first single from the EP below:

Last month, Sierra Pilot completed an 11-date tour across Western Canada as direct support for Skid Row and Buckcherry. “It was our first major tour, we played to the biggest audiences of our career so far, and we were completely blown away by all of the fans who were so enthusiastic,” says Taylor. “It was a dream tour for us, and we owe Skid Row and Buckcherry a huge thanks for taking a chance on us and for being so welcoming”.

Sierra Pilot kicked off a 9-date US/Canada tour with American rockers Pop Evil earlier this week.

Check out the remaining tour dates below:

April

26 - Buffalo, NY (Electric City)

27 - Portland, ME (Aura)

28 - Montreal, QC (Le Studio TD)

30 - Quebec City, QC (Imperial Bell)

May

1 - Toronto, ON (Opera House)

2 - Ottawa, ON (Bronson Centre)

3 - Waterloo, ON (Maxwell's Concerts & Events)

(Photo - Connor Rebelo, Lucky Seven Photography)