Canadian Thrashers SACRIFICE To Release Volume Six Album In January

Legendary Canadian thrash metal band, Sacrifice, will release their new album, Volume Six, in January, 2025.

Band founder and guitarist, Rob Urbinati, states, "I am not saying anything. We will let this record do the talking. Volume Six, January 2025."

Volume Six was recorded at Phase One by Darius Szczepaniak in 2023/2024. The album was produced by Rob Urbinati, and features artwork by Tod Kowalski of Canada's Propagandhi. Layout & design by Annick Giroux.

The album will be released in North America via Cursed Blessings Records, licensed to High Roller Records for Europe, Asia, and Australia. The CD and cassette editions will include a bonus track.

Tracklisting:

"Comatose"

"Antidote"

"Missile"

"Millennia"

"Your Hunger"

"Incoming"

"Lunar Eclipse"

"Explode"

"Hashish"

"We Will Not Survive"

"Trapped"

Stay tuned for further details.

(Photo - Kelly Clark Fotography)