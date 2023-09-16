Canadian Thrashers TRISKELYON Unleash New Single / Video "Is Hope Still Alive?"

Unleashing their second studio album, Artificial Insanity - mixed and mastered by Michael Small (Winterhearth, Triskelyon, Artach) - on Moribund Records this past September 8th, Canadian new power thrash Triskelyon is unveiling their newest music video for the track "Is Hope Still Alive".

The song features vocals from Pete Healey and is about the continual destruction of the environment by humans. Guitarist Geoff Waye explains further:

"To address the question posed by the song's title - my answer would be: No, it isn't, to be honest. I lack faith in the capacity of humans, society, and corporations to make the necessary changes to put a stop to the continuous pollution of our planet. This topic intrigues me partly because it's an area of personal interest, but also because I've drawn inspiration from the classic thrash bands of the 1980s. Many of these bands, such as Testament, Kreator, Nuclear Assault, and Megadeth, had songs that focused on pollution and environmental issues, and these tracks left a lasting impact on me."

Watch and listen to "Is Still Hope Alive?" below.

Founded in 2021 by guitarist Geoff Waye, of the popular true metal band Category VI, Triskelyon released one self-titled EP and was promptly signed to Moribund Records for their radio chart-topping debut album, Downfall (2022).

With Artificial Insanity, Triskelyon returns with a varied yet blistering thrash/power metal classic, bringing back the 1980’s glory days, while maintaining a fresh and modern sound. To close the album Triskelyon surprises all with an incredible female-fronted power metal rendition of the hit song, "It Doesn't Really Matter", by Canadian rockers Platinum Blonde.

Guitarist and band leader Geoff Waye has enlisted the following talent from (mostly) the vast Canadian metal scene to realize his vision this time around:

Guest Vocalists:

Amanda Jackman (Category VI)

Armin Kamal (Infrared)

Cara McCutchen (Mortillery, Naitaka)

Dale Drew (Sea Dogs)

Des Mason

Ellim

Pete Healey

Raúl Álvarez (Dark Order)

Tim Tymo (Tymo).

Percussion:

Raul Marques (Burning Torment)

Alexander Raykov

Bass:

Dwayne Pike

Keith Jackman (Category VI)

Darrin Pope

Tracklist:

"Tektyranny"

"At War With Demons"

"Bringers of Chaos"

"Is Hope Still Alive?"

"Obsolescence"

"One Blood"

"Visionaries"

"Beyond The Past"

"Celtic Creatures"

"Why Burn?"

"It Doesn't Really Matter" (Platinum Blonde)

