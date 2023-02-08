CANCER BATS Announce New Alberta Tour Dates

Multiple JUNO-nominated Canadian hardcore punk heavyweights, Cancer Bats, recently received a JUNO Award nomination for their seventh studio album, Psychic Jailbreak. Today, in celebration of their nomination, the band is thrilled to announce a run of dates in Alberta leading up to and around the 52nd Annual JUNO Awards.

The 6-date run, which follows a sold out Western Canadian tour and features support from Calgary metal band Trench, will kick off on March 6 in Banff, making stops in Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Calgary and Red Deer, before wrapping up in Edmonton with a show at The Buckingham on March 12.

Tickets for the Alberta run will go on-sale tomorrow, Thursday February 9 at 10 AM, MT/12 PM, ET. For a list of all upcoming Canadian tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit cancerbats.com/live.

Lead vocalist Liam Cormier had this to say about the Alberta tour, “We Can’t Wait To Party At The Juno’s!!! It’s so crazy getting nominated, we decided to rip it up for a whole week! Leading up to the awards, we will be getting wild in all our favourite Alberta towns! We’re also so stoked our New Damage label mates Trench will be joining us on all these shows!!! FINGERS CROSSED WE TAKE HOME THE METALLIC GOLD!”

Alberta tour dates (with Trench):

March

6 - Banff, AB - Mel’s Missteak

7 - Lethbridge, AB - The Slice

8 - Medicine Hat, AB - The Mainliner Pub

9 - Calgary, AB - The Palomino

10 - Red Deer, AB - The Vat

12 - Edmonton, AB - The Buckingham

Additional Canadian date:

July

8 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage (support for Billy Talent)

(Photo - Sid Tang)