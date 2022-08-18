CANCER BATS - Psychic Jailbreak Album Available On Vinyl In October

Cancer Bats have announced that the long-awaited vinyl for their seventh studio album, Psychic Jailbreak, will be released on October 28 through their own label, Bat Skull Records, in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada.

The vinyl for Psychic Jailbreak will be available in North America in three different colourways; custard, purple and red/orange/pink splatter. The custard and purple versions will be limited to 1,000 copies with the custard exclusively available through the New Damage Records webstore in North America and the purple exclusively available via retail stores. The red/orange/pink splatter colourway will be limited to 500 copies and will be available to pre-order/purchase through the band’s webstore and the New Damage webstore.

On Psychic Jailbreak’s vinyl release, lead vocalist Liam Cormier had this to say, “New PJB Vinyl! IT’S FINALLY HERE! I know the world has been asking about vinyl so we’re happy to say that the WORLD will have vinyl in their hands this fall. We wanted to hold off on taking orders until we knew from the pressing plant that they had all our colours in stock and were starting to melt the gooey goodness for your listening pleasure. PLUS we knew we had time to make sure the tunes were sounding THICK! These might be the beefiest vinyl pressings in our Bats history!! So thank you for being patient and we can’t wait for everyone’s ears to be BLASTED!!!”

In celebration of their vinyl release announcement, Cancer Bats have dropped a new version of “Friday Night” featuring Amy Walpole of Witch Fever. Listen to the latest version here.

“I had been listening to Witch Fever a bunch and getting excited for the tour, I just thought Amy’s voice would fit the song perfectly and really kick it up a notch and I couldn’t be happier with how it turned out,” shares Cormier. “It went from being one of my fav tracks on the album, to my now MUST PLAY song of tour!”

Accompanying the latest version of “Friday Night” is a captivating and powerful video directed by and starring social media powerhouse Haley Robinson and produced and edited by @thunderhaus.ca; a creative space that supports and represents queer, BIPOC and Indigenous artists in social media and entertainment.

On the video for “Friday Night” Robinson shares, “I really connected with the song because people have bullied me for being a queer Cree-FilipinX person. I’ve been put down for the way I want to live my life. I’ve had to overcome that - sometimes by giving situations a big middle finger. In the video, my character goes out to nature to bring back their power and level up by becoming comfortable in their own skin. This was my first time directing a music video. At first, I didn’t think I was capable of coming up with a whole video concept! I’m used to being in front of the camera. I just started thinking about my own experiences and expressing them was really healing.”

