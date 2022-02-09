CANCER BATS - Psychic Jailbreak Album To Arrive In April; Title Track Video Streaming

Canadian hardcore punk heavyweights, Cancer Bats, will release their new album, Psychic Jailbreak, on April 15 through their own label, Bat Skull Records in partnership with New Damage Records in Canada.

Psychic Jailbreak is Cancer Bats’ seventh studio album but is the band’s first album to be written and recorded by the current lineup of Liam Cormier (lead vocalist), Jaye Schwarzer (bass and guitar) and Mike Peters (drums), following the departure of founding member and guitarist Scott Middleton.

The follow up to 2018’s Juno nominated album The Spark That Moves, Psychic Jailbreak sees the beloved metal stalwarts stepping up their game once again, eagerly pushing themselves both musically and lyrically beyond what they have achieved as a band to date. A record that is destined to invigorate fans with its punishing drum patterns, memorable riffs and infectious choruses, Psychic Jailbreak is available to pre-save/order here.

To give fans a little taste of what they can expect on their forthcoming album, today, Cancer Bats have shared the title track and first single, “Psychic Jailbreak”, and its accompanying video. Lead vocalist Liam Cormier had this to say about the track, “We needed to kick things off with a total banger of a track that makes you want to pump your fist in the air, smash your head to the beat, all while screaming the call to action REJECT THE FALLACY OF TIME!" Cormier continues, “The concept of a Psychic Jailbreak is to completely change one’s perspective on something, in this case it’s our ideas of fixed linear time.”

Filmed by Sid Tang and edited by Mitch Barnes, the video for “Psychic Jailbreak” is a collection of footage capturing the recording process for their latest release. It features performances of all 3 members tracking their parts, behind the scenes shots of what life in the studio entailed, as well as Cormier’s handwritten lyrics animated over top of each scene.

“My goal was to capture the intensity and power of the band, while still showing how relaxed and fun the whole recording session was,” shares Sid Tang.

View the video for “Psychic Jailbreak” below.

For Psychic Jailbreak, Cancer Bats once again enlisted the watchful eyes and ears of producer JP Peters (Propagandhi) at his studio Private Ear Recordings in Winnipeg, MB. Over the course of three weeks, Cormier, Schwarzer and Peters saw their rough ideas exchanged in emails evolve from Garage Band home demos into thundering Cancer Bats songs. One after another, boxes were being ticked, Mike’s signature power house of drums laid the foundation, as track after track of Jaye’s guitars were layered on top of another, all while they referenced their favourite Entombed, Metallica and White Zombie guitar tones. All of this fuelling Cormier’s vocal fire, inspiring him to fully push what he had to offer both in lyrics and screams.

“We knew this album had to be special,” shares Cormier. “Our band has never been one sole member tasked with all the writing. Over the last 15 years of releasing albums, it’s been a collaboration of the 4 of us forming all musical ideas. That being said, we knew that the 3 remaining Bats would have to prove our worth with this next album. We wanted to show Cancer Bats fans that an exciting new future was in store for us. To say the stakes were high on this album, would be an understatement. We were all feeling a mix of excitement and nerves as we began tracking the 11 songs that would form this record.”

As vocal melodies began taking shape and adding different dynamics into the mix like Brooklyn Doran singing a duet style on “Hammering On”, or Jaye’s distinct snarls filling out many a chorus, the whole album was starting to register as one of the best projects the band has ever worked on.

“On the final days, while adding the last bits of “skateboard noises” and guitar shreds, we were all feeling our confidence levels rise with each playback. This last years’ worth of long hours and many late nights writing, finally coming together as a whole and fully formed effort. We were proud as a band and felt this new offering was worthy to join in the legacy of Cancer Bats albums.”

Tracklisting:

"Radiate"

"The Hoof"

"Lonely Bong"

"Friday Night"

"Hammering On"

"Crocodiles"

"Shadow of Mercury"

"Keep On Breathin"

"Pressure Mind"

"Rollin Threes"

"Psychic Jailbreak"

"Psychic Jailbreak" video:

In support of their forthcoming release, Cancer Bats will be hitting the road with long-time friends and labelmates Comeback Kid. The Canadian dates will kick off March 17 and wrap up with two shows in Calgary (April 30/May 1). Tickets for all Cancer Bats Canadian tour dates are available now.