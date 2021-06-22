CANDLEBOX Announces US Tour In Support Of Upcoming Wolves Album
Seattle-based multi-platinum rock band, Candlebox, has announced a US tour in support of their upcoming new album, Wolves. With COVID restrictions lifting, the band is happy to return to normalcy. The tour kicks off in Louisville, KY, on August 5 and runs until November 6, ending in Candlebox’s hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5 and 6 will both feature Candlebox’s original lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, PST.
Tour dates:
August
5 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
6 - Fort Madison, IA - Riverfest
7 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
8 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
10 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live
12 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers
13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
September
3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma
4 - Houston, TX - KTBZ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
5 - Dallas, TX - KEGL’s BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion
7 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
9 - Wantagh, NY - South Shore Music Hall
10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - WDHA Rocks the Rock
11 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center
12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
17 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest
18 - Detroit, MI - WRIF RIFF-Fest/50th Anniversary - DTE Amp
19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
25 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
27 - Columbia, SC - The Senate (formerly Music Farm)
28 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
October
1 - Orange Park, FL - Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers
2 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 ROCK FEST - Amalie Arena
3 - Fort Meyers, FL - The Ranch
5 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Music Hall
7 - N. Augusta, SC - SRP Park
8 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - The Gulf Okaloosa Island
9 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Tinker Field
10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant
14 - San Antonio - Aztec
15 - Waco, TX - The Backyard
16 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot
17 - Lubbock, TX - Cook’s Garage Lubbock
19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
November
5 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile (Original Lineup)
6 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)
Candlebox will release Wolves on September 17 via Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). In preparation for the upcoming album, Candlebox is offering special pre-order packages, including vinyl, shirts, and CDs. To order, head here.
Wolves tracklisting:
"All Down Hill From Here"
"Let Me Down Easy"
"Riptide"
"Sunshine"
"My Weakness"
"We"
"Nothing Left To Lose"
"Lost Angeline"
"Trip"
"Don't Count Me Out"
"Criminals"
"My Weakness" lyric video:
"Let Me Down Easy" lyric video: