CANDLEBOX Announces US Tour In Support Of Upcoming Wolves Album

Seattle-based multi-platinum rock band, Candlebox, has announced a US tour in support of their upcoming new album, Wolves. With COVID restrictions lifting, the band is happy to return to normalcy. The tour kicks off in Louisville, KY, on August 5 and runs until November 6, ending in Candlebox’s hometown of Seattle. The final two Seattle shows on November 5 and 6 will both feature Candlebox’s original lineup. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM, PST.

Tour dates:

August

5 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

6 - Fort Madison, IA - Riverfest

7 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

8 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

10 - Wichita, KS - Temple Live

12 - Three Forks, MT - Rockin’ The Rivers

13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

September

3 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma

4 - Houston, TX - KTBZ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

5 - Dallas, TX - KEGL’s BFD at Dos Equis Pavilion

7 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

9 - Wantagh, NY - South Shore Music Hall

10 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - WDHA Rocks the Rock

11 - Harrisburg, PA - Whitaker Center

12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

15 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

18 - Detroit, MI - WRIF RIFF-Fest/50th Anniversary - DTE Amp

19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

24 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

25 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

27 - Columbia, SC - The Senate (formerly Music Farm)

28 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

30 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

October

1 - Orange Park, FL - Rock the Box Charity Show for St. Michaels Soldiers

2 - Tampa, FL - WXTB 98 ROCK FEST - Amalie Arena

3 - Fort Meyers, FL - The Ranch

5 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City Music Hall

7 - N. Augusta, SC - SRP Park

8 - Fort Walton Beach, FL - The Gulf Okaloosa Island

9 - Orlando, FL - WJRR Earthday Birthday - Tinker Field

10 - Dothan, AL - The Plant

14 - San Antonio - Aztec

15 - Waco, TX - The Backyard

16 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

17 - Lubbock, TX - Cook’s Garage Lubbock

19 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

23 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

November

5 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile (Original Lineup)

6 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre (Original Lineup)

Candlebox will release Wolves on September 17 via Pavement Entertainment. The album will be available on all formats (CD, vinyl, and through digital outlets). In preparation for the upcoming album, Candlebox is offering special pre-order packages, including vinyl, shirts, and CDs. To order, head here.

Wolves tracklisting:

"All Down Hill From Here"

"Let Me Down Easy"

"Riptide"

"Sunshine"

"My Weakness"

"We"

"Nothing Left To Lose"

"Lost Angeline"

"Trip"

"Don't Count Me Out"

"Criminals"

"My Weakness" lyric video:

"Let Me Down Easy" lyric video: