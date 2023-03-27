CANDLEBOX Reveal Plans For 30th Anniversary / Farewell Tour; Band To Release Feature-Length Documentary And Final Studio Album

Multi-Platinum rock band, Candlebox, have announced details for their 30th Anniversary celebration and farewell tour.

“The Long Goodbye Tour 2023,” which kicks off June 10 and runs through September 23, will feature a career retrospective of the band’s extensive eight studio album catalogue.

Tickets for “The Long Goodbye Tour 2023” go on sale March 31, here.

The farewell tour dates, alongside Candlebox’s support dates with 3 Doors Down (3DD) on their “Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour,” will hit amphitheaters in major markets across the U.S. Candlebox will also be performing one-night only with legendary Lynyrd Skynyrd on Friday, May 5 at Frank Brown Park in Panama City, FL.

To celebrate, Candlebox will offer VIP Meet and Greet packages at each 3DD date including a ticket, early entry, photo with the band, and merchandise. Tickets are available now, here.

Tour dates:

May

5 - Panama City, FL - Frank Brown Park**

June

10 - Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

11 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater

14 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion*

16 - Indianapolis, IN - Lawn at White River*

17 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

18 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Outdoors

21 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery @ Freedom Hill*

22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

23 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino (Outdoors)*

24 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino*

25 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center*

29 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

30 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Amphitheater*

July

1 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Health Care Amphitheater*

5 - Traverse City, MI - National Cherry Festival*

6 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

7 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center*

8 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino*

9 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

13 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Casino*

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

15 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair*

16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl at the Palms Casino*

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater*

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater*

21 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone Bannock Casino*

23 - Great Falls, MT - Centene Stadium*

25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore*

27 - Spokane, WA - Northern Quest Amphitheater*

28 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

August

2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

3 - Ashland, KY - Paramount Arts Center

4 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena*

5 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Tuscaloosa Amphitheater*

6 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park

9 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheater*

11 - Southhaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater*

12 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair*

13 - St. Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall

16 - Orange Beach, AL - Wharf Amphitheater*

18 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

19 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank at Chastain*

23 - New Orleans, LA - Champions Square*

25 - Virginia Beach, VA - United Home Loans Amphitheater*

26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater*

29 - Richmond, VA - The National

30 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheater*

September

1 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Ballpark*

2 - Charlotte, NC - Metro Union Amphitheater*

6 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheater*

7 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino

8 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena*

9 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater*

13 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*

15 - Tampa, FL - Florida Credit Union Amphitheater*

16 - Boca Raton, FL - Mizner Amphitheater*

20 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

22 - Dallas, TX - Toyota Music Factory*

23 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Center*

* 3DD “Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour” dates

** Lynyrd Skynyrd date

In addition to Candlebox’s extensive tour schedule this year, the band, which now includes Martin, Brian Quinn, Adam Kury, Island Styles, and BJ Kerwin, is also currently working on their final studio album with Producer Don Miggs. It is being released later this year by Round Hill Records.

Additionally, a feature-length documentary, Far Behind: The Candlebox Story is in the works for the group. Executive produced by Guy Oseary and Amy Decker and co-produced by Warner Music Entertainment (WME), the television and film division of Warner Music Group, and Highway West Entertainment, the film will explore the beginnings of what the world would come to know as the grunge scene, following the iconic band Candlebox on their rise to fame.