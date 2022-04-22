CANDLEMASS Announce "Doom Lager" Beer In Partnership With Broken Goblet Brewing

In conjunction with Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2022, Swedish Grammis award-winning and US Grammy-nominated doom metal legends, Candlemass, has partnered with the event's lead beer sponsor, Broken Goblet Brewing, to release “Doom Lager” - a dark as night black lager inspired by Epicus Doomicus Metallicus featuring a hearty roasted malt character. The beer will be available on tap and in cans at Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2022 - don’t miss the chance to sample this special brew.

To honour the band's special full-album headlining set of their 1986 landmark debut, Epicus Doomicus Metallicus, at Decibel's Metal & Beer Fest on June 10 in Philadelphia, Decibel takes a deep look at the impact of Epicus with band founder Leif Edling, guitarist Mats Björkman and returning Epicus vocalist Johan Längquist. Check out the new issue here.

"After nearly 40 years in the Doom service, we're finally on the cover of a big U.S. metal mag. We're very honored! Candlemass are like cockroaches, we'll never go away. Surrender or Die!" - Leif Edling

In addition to their upcoming performance at the 2022 Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, Candlemass began their limited run of US spring dates in Boston earlier this week; with shows in Houston and Chicago coming up this weekend.

Candlemass are:

Leif Edling: Bass

Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars

Jan Lindh: Drums

Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars

Johan Langquist: Vocals