CANDLEMASS Announce US West Coast Tour Dates

Legendary classic doom icons, Candlemass, have announced their first US dates of 2023. The band will embark on a west coast run supporting their new album, Sweet Evil Sun. The week-long trek will kick off on March 10 in Seattle, WA, and concludes on March 17 in San Diego, CA. Dates below.

March

10 - Seattle, WA - Substation

11 - Portland, OR - Star Theater

14 - San Francisco, CA - DNA

16 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

17 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Sweet Evil Sun is out now via Napalm Records. With this top-notch offering, recorded at NOX studio in Stockholm, the Swedish force centered around Leif Edling continue their unmatched legacy, following the inimitable The Door to Doom (2019) and proving once more that they reign as one of the heaviest metal bands on earth, bringing epic doom to the world of metal.

After working on this massive piece of art for 18 months in total, with Sweet Evil Sun, Candlemass brings back all the grandness of their early years, exploring themes of ambition and strife, hope and failure. It comes as no surprise that, alongside the band, renowned producer Marcus Jidell captured the band’s massive, smoky guitar tones, powerful drums and larger-than-life vocals, offering a truly unique, high quality sonic experience.

Through the power of wall-shaking riffs, incredible vocal performances and the blood and spirit of classic heavy metal, Sweet Evil Sun shines as a masterpiece of impending legend that truly honors the epic doom metal cult of Candlemass.

Tracklisting:

"Wizard Of The Vortex"

"Sweet Evil Sun"

"Angel Battle"

"Black Butterfly"

"When Death Sighs"

"Scandinavian Gods"

"Devil Voodoo"

"Crucified"

"Goddess"

"A Cup Of Coffin" (Outro)

“When Death Sighs” lyric video:

“Sweet Evil Sun” video:

"Scandinavian Gods" video:

Lineup:

Johan Lanquist - Vocals

Lars Johansson - Lead Guitar

Mappe Björkman - Rhythm Guitar

Leif Edling - Bass

Janne Lind - Drums

(Photo - Linda Akerberg)