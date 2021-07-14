CANDLEMASS - Back To Back Shows In Stockholm Rescheduled For November

Swedish Grammis award-winning/US Grammy-nominated doom metal legends, Candlemass, have announced that due to pandemic restrictions, their two back to back dates at Södra Teatern in Stockholm, Sweden will now be taking place on November 13 and 14, 2021.

Candlemass will perform their 1986 album Epicus Doomicus Metallicus in it's entirety on November 13, while the show on the 14th will see the band perform 1987's Nightfall in full.

Candlemass will officially hit American shores in 2022. The band will perform at the Sold Out Hell’s Heroes Festival in Houston, TX on April 22, bookended by two other performances featuring support from special guests The Skull and Frayle.

See below for all tour dates and grab tickets when the go on sale this Friday, June 25 at 10 AM, EDT. Head here for more information and individual venues for tickets.

Mats Björkman of Candlemass says: “We are really pleased to finally get back to the US of A. Our fans have been waiting and have asked for shows for some years now, and with these three shows we are starting up again in North America. There will eventually be more shows - but that’s still in the works and will not be immediately happening, so come and see us in April if you can make it."

US 2022 dates:

April

20 - Boston, MA - The Middle East

22 - Houston, TX - Hell's Heroes Festival (Sold Out) *

24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

* - without The Skull and Frayle

Lineup:

Leif Edling: Bass

Mats "Mappe" Björkman: Guitars

Jan Lindh: Drums

Lars "Lasse" Johansson: Guitars

Johan Langquist: Vocals

(Photo - Linda Åkerberg)