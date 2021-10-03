CANDLEMASS Cover TROUBLE Classic "The Tempter" In Tribute To Frontman ERIC WAGNER

Original Trouble singer / The Skull frontman Eric Wagner passed away in August at 62 following a battle with COVID pneumonia. The sad news was confirmed by Eric's son, Luke Wagner, via a comment left on a post at The Skull's Facebook page.

The initial post from The Skull, dated August 17, stated: "Hey all. More bad news... We will not be able to play Psycho Vegas this Thursday. While 3 out of 4 of us who tested positive for Covid are recovering nicely... Eric Wagner’s bout with Covid has gotten worse and he was admitted to the hospital yesterday with COVID pneumonia. Positive thoughts and words will be helpful."

Late Sunday (August 22), Luke Wagner commented on the post, revealing: "Hey all this is Luke Wagner his oldest son. Eric Wagner has passed away."

Swedish doom legends Candlemass have paid tribute to Wagner with a cover of the Trouble classic "The Tempter".Check it out below.

Candlemass: ""Here's our homage to our friend and hero, Eric Wagner (Trouble, The Skull) who sadly died some time ago, way too soon! This is for you Eric, R.I.P."