CANDLEMASS, DARK ANGEL, RIOT V, CIRITH UNGOL To Headline Hell's Heroes Festival In April 2022

On Saturday, April 22 and Sunday, April 23, 2022, a worldwide contingent of music fans will convene at Houston's White Oak Music Hall as Pegstar Concerts presents the Hell's Heroes Festival.

The two day music fest will showcase a hand-picked selection of international underground metal bands that includes both seminal, genre-pioneers, highly regarded modern day groups and more, in a can't-miss concert event. Grammy-nominated Swedish doom metal legends Candlemass (pictured above), California thrash metal kings Dark Angel, NYC metal mavens Riot V, and trad-metal titans Cirith Ungol will headline Hell's Heroes 4 in what promises to be a headbanger's heaven. Tickets for the Hell's Heroes Festival are on sale now, here.

Joining Candlemass at Hell's Heroes 4 will be Austin epic metal squad Eternal Champion, British proto-thrash purveyors Satan, legendary New Jersey thrashers Whiplash, Bay Area folklore-influenced metallers Slough Feg, California rippers Haunt, Memphis metallians Medieval Steel, Chicago riffmeisters High Spirits, Philadelphia metallers Sumerlands, Texas sci-fi throwback unit Night Cobra, Swedish speed metal sect Enforcer, So-Cal scorchers Night Demon, and more than a dozen more denizens of underground metal's very best.

The full lineup for the 2022 Hell's Heroes Festival is as follows:

Dark Angel

Candlemass

Cirith Ungol

Riot V

Eternal Champion

Satan

Whiplash

Medieval Steel

Slough Feg

Enforcer

Night Demon

High Spirits

Haunt

Traveler

Sumerlands

Screamer

Savage Master

Bewitcher

Smoulder

Night Cobra

Natur

Solicitor

Legendary

Lady Beast

Blood Star

Warcloud

Saber

"It’s beyond words how excited I am that Hell’s Heroes is back and better than ever for 2022," says organizer - and Night Cobra frontman - Christian Larson. "Since we had to skip two years due to the pandemic, we decided to add a second day to the festival this time and really go crazy on the lineup! Excited to see everyone in 2022!"

2019 recap video: