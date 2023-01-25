CANDLEMASS Debut Official Lyric Video For New Single "Angel Battle"

After the amazing reception of their latest album, legendary classic doom icons Candlemass continue the onslaught of epic heaviness with the release of an exciting lyric video for their fourth single, “Angel Battle”, from Sweet Evil Sun. Following the previous three earth-shattering singles, “Angel Battle” trudges in with a captivating guitar riff, presenting an ominous motif that parallels the story of the battle between heaven and hell with amazing guitar solos signifying the fight between angels and demons. A soft lull comes in as clean guitars and an organ play a small dirge before heavy guitar riffs trumpet once again for one last time.

With Sweet Evil Sun, recorded at NOX studio in Stockholm, the Swedish force centered around Leif Edling continue their unmatched legacy, following the inimitable The Door to Doom (2019) and proving once more that they reign as one of the heaviest metal bands on earth, bringing epic doom to the world of metal. Watch the lyric video below:

After working on this massive piece of art for 18 months in total, with Sweet Evil Sun, Candlemass brings back all the grandness of their early years, exploring themes of ambition and strife, hope and failure. It comes as no surprise that, alongside the band, renowned producer Marcus Jidell captured the band’s massive, smoky guitar tones, powerful drums and larger-than-life vocals, offering a truly unique, high quality sonic experience.

Leif Edling on the new album: “Sweet Evil Sun is about hope, striving, adoration and failure. It's about all the personal battles that you have, but also the never-ending decay of humanity. The record took over a year to make and there's not a bad track on it! We had a fantastic time recording it and are really looking forward to the release. It's Doom, It's Metal! It is the essence of Candlemass put into one album!”

Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wizard Of The Vortex"

"Sweet Evil Sun"

"Angel Battle"

"Black Butterfly"

"When Death Sighs"

"Scandinavian Gods"

"Devil Voodoo"

"Crucified"

"Goddess"

"A Cup Of Coffin" (Outro)

“When Death Sighs” lyric video:

“Sweet Evil Sun” video:

"Scandinavian Gods" video:

Lineup:

Johan Lanquist - Vocals

Lars Johansson - Lead Guitar

Mappe Björkman - Rhythm Guitar

Leif Edling - Bass

Janne Lind - Drums

(Photo - Linda Akerberg)