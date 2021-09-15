CANDLEMASS - Epicus Doomicus Metallicus 3D Vinyl Series Collectible Statue Available For Pre-Order

September 15, 2021, 29 minutes ago

Knucklebonz has unveiled the Candlemass 3D Vinyl Collectible Statue, which is currently in production and is now available for pre-order. Ship date TBD, est. early 2022. 

Officially licensed and released in a limited edition of only 1986, this unique Candlemass Epicus Doomicus Metallicus 3D Vinyl statue is hand-painted, numbered and comes with a certificate of authenticity printed on the back of the collectible.

Product Dimensions and Specifications: 
Hand-cast resin statue
10″ (h) x 10″ (w)
Limited Edition: 1,986

Pre-order here.




