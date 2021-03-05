CANDLEMASS – Green Valley Live Coming In May

Following a year where most live activity has not been possible, Green Valley Live features Candlemass’ “lockdown” session (their only 2020 show, and first ever live streamed event), with the line-up of Johan Längqvist (vocals), Mats Björkman (guitar), Lars Johansson (guitar), Leif Edling (bass) and Jan Lindh (drums) delivering their crushing sound for the masses. The release contains numerous classic Candlemass doom anthems in the shape of “Well Of Souls”, “Mirror Mirror”, “Betwitched”, and others from the band’s legendary first four albums, as well as the titanic “Astorolus” from the band’s latest opus.

Green Valley Live is out on Peaceville Records on May 7 with a double gatefold vinyl and CD/DVD. Order here.

Tracklisting:

“Well Of Souls”

“Dark Reflections”

“Mirror Mirror”

“Ancient Dreams”

“Astorolus”

“Bewitched”

“Dark Are The Veils Of Death”

“Under The Oak”

“A Sorcerer’s Pledge”

“Doom Jam”

“Solitude”

“Demon’s Gate”