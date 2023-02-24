CANDLEMASS – Nightfall 35th Anniversary Triple Vinyl Set Out In March

Marking 35 years since Candlemass’ Nightfall originally surfaced, a limited, triple coloured vinyl set includes newly remastered audio of the album - with work undertaken by Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony – and includes additional LPs containing studio outtakes, plus rare rehearsal and demo recordings of the songs “Bewitched” and “Battlecry”, all from the period leading up to the studio session.

Aside from the three LPs, this set also includes a ‘Nightfall’ poster, plus eight-page booklet featuring rare band images, and text originally featured in the Behind the Wall of Doom book, written by Per Ola Nilsson. Each of the three LPs are also presented in their own sleeves. Preorder at burningshed.com.

Candlemass, formed by bassist and songwriter Leif Edling in Stockholm in 1984, is well known for its influential epic doom metal sound, which itself evolved out of the masterful Black Sabbath. Following the legendary and genre-defining debut, Epicus Doomicus Metallicus (1986), Nightfall was released just one year later and, alongside Epicus…, is widely hailed as an all-time classic, instrumental in shaping the scene that still exists to this day with its unrivalled melodic heavy doom, with the creation of classic anthems such as “Dark Are The Veils Of Death” and “Well Of Souls”.

On Nightfall, joining bass player and main songwriter Leif Edling was vocalist Jan Alfredo Marcolin, better known as Messiah Marcolin, who became a well-established and highly regarded vocalist throughout the metal world, with his distinguishing and theatrical tones establishing him as an iconic presence in the band until his departure in the early 1990s.