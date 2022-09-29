CANDLEMASS Premier Official Video For New Album Title Track "Sweet Evil Sun"

Legendary classic doom icons, Candlemass, recently announced the release of their new album, Sweet Evil Sun, out November 18 via Napalm Records. With this top-notch offering, recorded at NOX studio in Stockholm, the Swedish force centered around Leif Edling continue their unmatched legacy, following the inimitable The Door to Doom (2019) and proving once more that they reign as one of the heaviest metal bands on earth, bringing epic doom to the world of metal.

After releasing the hammering first single, “Scandinavian Gods”, Candlemass have now unveiled the title track from their upcoming album, carrying the torch of heavy doom to the next level and showcasing that, after almost 40 years of existence, their creativity sees no bounds. “Sweet Evil Sun” kicks in with warning guitar feedback before sludging a heavy-as-hell riff as Johan Langquist deftly warbles through melancholic, beckoning passages and a hooky chorus. His imposing vocals fit each riff and tone perfectly, emerging as an instrument in itself. A brand new official music video underlines this massive wall of sound the appropriate way, heating up the anticipation for everything that is about to come!

Leif Edling on “Sweet Evil Sun”: "It took me only an hour or so to write, but it turned out to be not only the title track of Sweet Evil Sun, but also one of the best songs on it! Nice riff, great chorus and one heck of a guitar solo from Lars! Immediate, epic, heavy, catchy! It kicks ass!!"

Watch the official music video for “Sweet Evil Sun”:

After working on this massive piece of art for 18 months in total, with Sweet Evil Sun, Candlemass brings back all the grandness of their early years, exploring themes of ambition and strife, hope and failure. It comes as no surprise that, alongside the band, renowned producer Marcus Jidell captured the band’s massive, smoky guitar tones, powerful drums and larger-than-life vocals, offering a truly unique, high quality sonic experience.

Through the power of wall-shaking riffs, incredible vocal performances and the blood and spirit of classic heavy metal, Sweet Evil Sun shines as a masterpiece of impending legend that truly honors the epic doom metal cult of Candlemass.

The artwork for Sweet Evil Sun was illustrated by the skilled hand of Erik Rovanperä, the architect behind Candlemass’ visual style since Psalms for the Dead (2012).

Leif Edling on the new album: “Sweet Evil Sun is about hope, striving, adoration and failure. It's about all the personal battles that you have, but also the never-ending decay of humanity. The record took over a year to make and there's not a bad track on it! We had a fantastic time recording it and are really looking forward to the release. It's doom, it's metal! It is the essence of Candlemass put into one album!”

Opening track “Wizard Of The Vortex” instantly casts a spell with a riff so powerful, the listener is immediately ensnared. Jennie-Ann Smith (Avatarium) lends her beautiful voice to the theatrical, grim "When Death Sighs”, creating a shimmering, intermingled chorus duet eventually backed by rising organs and a marching rhythm. The haunting atmosphere is highlighted by an amazing guitar solo that reads like a story as it bends and descends, marking the sign of death on the listener’s door. First single “Scandinavian Gods” kicks things off with a hammer blow. The song stomps in with a dark, Nordic metal chant driven by slow and heavy drums, droning guitars and majestic vocals that convey mysterious tales of Scandinavian mythology to the next generation!

Sweet Evil Sun will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Die Hard Vinyl Box (Napalm Shop only)

- 2LP Gatefold Sun Yellow (Napalm Shop only)

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Purple

- 1CD 6pp Digisleeve

- CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wizard Of The Vortex"

"Sweet Evil Sun"

"Angel Battle"

"Black Butterfly"

"When Death Sighs"

"Scandinavian Gods"

"Devil Voodoo"

"Crucified"

"Goddess"

"A Cup Of Coffin" (Outro)

"Scandinavian Gods" video:

Lineup:

Johan Lanquist – Vocals

Lars Johansson – Lead Guitar

Mappe Björkman – Rhythm Guitar

Leif Edling – Bass

Janne Lind – Drums

(Photo - Linda Akerberg)