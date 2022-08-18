CANDLEMASS Return To Their Roots With Sweet Evil Sun Album; "Scandinavian Gods" Music Video Posted

Swedish godfathers of epic doom metal, Candlemass, have returned to continue their unmatched legacy. With their new album, Sweet Evil Sun, out November 18 via Napalm Records, they are ready to prove once again that they reign as one of the heaviest metal bands on earth, bringing epic doom to the world of metal.

Alongside the new album’s pre-order kickoff, Candlemass - purveyors of legendary albums like Epicus Doomicus Metallicus and Nightfall - have released a monumental new single and video, “Scandinavian Gods”, kicking things off with a hammer blow. The single and video stomp in with a dark, Nordic metal chant driven by slow and heavy drums, droning guitars and majestic vocals that convey mysterious tales of Scandinavian mythology to the next generation.

Candlemass' driving force Leif Edling on “Scandinavian Gods”: “'Scandinavian Gods' is Slayer meets Queen and Judas Priest! It's about heritage and future and the fact that It is sometimes absolutely necessary to leave or at least doubt your old gods. It's about the hardship in this, and the irony in the fact that you see yourself being drawn back to them over and over again, into these black circles and the forgetfulness of the past. Where do we wanna be? What shall we believe in? Do we need them to build a better future?”

Watch the official music video for “Scandinavian Gods” below.

After working on this massive piece of art for 18 months in total, with Sweet Evil Sun, Candlemass brings back all the grandness of their early years, exploring themes of ambition and strife, hope and failure. It comes as no surprise that, alongside the band, renowned producer Marcus Jidell captured the band’s massive, smoky guitar tones, powerful drums and larger-than-life vocals, offering a truly unique, high quality sonic experience.

Recorded at NOX studio in Stockholm, Sweden, Sweet Evil Sun impressively showcases that, after almost 40 years in the game, the creativity of these Swedish doom masters sees no bounds. Through the power of wall-shaking riffs, incredible vocal performances and the blood and spirit of classic heavy metal, Sweet Evil Sun shines as a masterpiece of impending legend that truly honors the epic doom metal cult of Candlemass.

The artwork for Sweet Evil Sun was illustrated by the skilled hand of Erik Rovanperä, the architect behind Candlemass’ visual style since Psalms for the Dead (2012).

Leif Edling on the new album: “Sweet Evil Sun is about hope, striving, adoration and failure. It's about all the personal battles that you have, but also the never-ending decay of humanity. The record took over a year to make and there's not a bad track on it! We had a fantastic time recording it and are really looking forward to the release. It's doom, it's metal! It is the essence of Candlemass put into one album!”

Opening track “Wizard Of The Vortex” instantly casts a spell with a riff so powerful, the listener is immediately ensnared. Title track “Sweet Evil Sun” kicks in with warning guitar feedback before sludging a heavy-as-hell riff as Johan Langquist deftly warbles through melancholic, beckoning passages and a hooky chorus. His imposing vocals fit each riff and tone perfectly, emerging as an instrument in itself. Jennie-Ann Smith (Avatarium) lends her beautiful voice to the theatrical, grim "When Death Sighs”, creating a shimmering, intermingled chorus duet eventually backed by rising organs and a marching rhythm. The haunting atmosphere is highlighted by an amazing guitar solo that reads like a story as it bends and descends, marking the sign of death on the listener’s door.

Sweet Evil Sun will be available in the following formats:

- Ltd. Die Hard Vinyl Box (Napalm Shop only)

- 2LP Gatefold Sun Yellow (Napalm Shop only)

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Purple

- 1CD 6pp Digisleeve

- CD Digisleeve + Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wizard Of The Vortex"

"Sweet Evil Sun"

"Angel Battle"

"Black Butterfly"

"When Death Sighs"

"Scandinavian Gods"

"Devil Voodoo"

"Crucified"

"Goddess"

"A Cup Of Coffin" (Outro)

"Scandinavian Gods" video:

Lineup:

Johan Lanquist – Vocals

Lars Johansson – Lead Guitar

Mappe Björkman – Rhythm Guitar

Leif Edling – Bass

Janne Lind – Drums

(Photo - Linda Akerberg)