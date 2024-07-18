CANDLEMASS - Tritonus Nights Live Triple Vinyl Set Unboxed; Video

A special triple vinyl Candlemass set containing a combination of spellbinding performances of the Epicus Doomicus Metallicus and Nightfall albums from Södra Teatern, Sweden is available now on limited coloured vinyl via Peaceville. Watch a new unboxing video below:

As Candlemass quickly approaches a new milestone of four decades of existence, this special triple vinyl set, Tritonus Nights, includes stellar recent performances of both the Epicus… and Nightfall albums in their entirety, which took place at the esteemed Södra Teatern in Stockholm, Sweden in November 2021, with the double-night event a fitting platform to celebrate the 35th anniversaries of both iconic titles.

With a lineup consisting of Lars Johansson, Mappe Björkman, Leif Edling, Janne Lindh, & Johan Längquist, Candlemass captivates a spellbound audience with renditions of numerous classic doom tracks such as "Solitude", "Demon’s Gate", "The Well of Souls" and "Bewitched", plus also notable is the inclusion of the pre-Epicus… track "Battlecry" as a rare live treat. With professionally recorded & mixed sound, and with mastering work undertaken by Patrick Engel at Temple of Disharmony, Tritonus Nights is Candlemass captured at their magnificent best.

Tritonus Nights is presented on limited edition triple coloured vinyl in a slipcase plus additional booklet, with Side D of the double Nightfall vinyl containing a special etched design.

"Those two nights at the Southend Theatre in Stockholm were amazing! Level of Magic - 200%! We sounded great and the god of Doom smiled upon us on those cold, but very special November nights." - Leif Edling

Candlemass, formed by bassist and songwriter Leif Edling in Stockholm in 1984, is well known for its influential epic doom metal sound, which itself evolved out of the masterful Black Sabbath. Following the legendary and genre-defining debut, Epicus Doomicus Metallicus (1986), Nightfall was released just one year later and, alongside Epicus…, is widely hailed as an all-time classic, instrumental in shaping the scene that still exists to this day with its unrivalled melodic heavy doom, with the creation of classic anthems such as "Dark Are The Veils Of Death" and "Well Of Souls".