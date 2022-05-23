CANDY Share New Song “Transcend To Wet”

Candy has shared the second offering from their forthcoming album Heaven Is Here due June 24 via Relapse Records with the single "Transcend to Wet." The new experimental track establishes connections in the uncharted territory between niche ‘90s electronic subgenres, such as gabber, with digital hardcore and extreme metal. "Transcend To Wet" hints at the breadth of Candy's genre-agnostic vision.

Known as much for their show-stopping live performances as their critically acclaimed brand of hardcore, Candy's forthcoming 10-track project was produced by extreme music powerhouse Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Black Curse, Prurient) alongside Candy guitarist Michael Quick.

Heaven Is Here marks the band's first full-length release with Relapse and showcases their uncanny power to shatter the limits of what is expected of metal, hardcore and punk.

In tandem with the album's announcement, Candy shares the lead single, "Human Condition Above Human Opinion", to introduce Heaven Is Here. The entirely digitally-rendered visual for the track was co-directed by Quick and digital artist Nikita Gorshkov whose 3D art masterfully brings the song's dystopian themes to life.

Heaven Is Here proves to be a record where the songs feel like a merciful reprieve from the screeching interludes; a masterful almanac of noise welded together by the unpredictable ways that we hear and reproduce the music we love in the era of unending dopamine hits and virulent technological doom.

Pre-order/save Heaven Is Here, here.

Tracklisting:

"Human Condition Above Human Opinion"

"Mutilation"

"Heaven Is Here"

"Price Of Utopia"

"Transcend To Wet"

"Hysteric Bliss"

"World Of Shit"

"Fantasy/Greed"

"Kinesthesia"

"Perverse"

(Photo - Ian Hurdle and Mason Mercer)