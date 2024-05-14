CANDY Share “You Will Never Get Us” Visualizer Feat. JUSTICE TRIPP (ANGEL DU$T)

To further tease their forthcoming new album It’s Inside You due June 7 via Relapse Records, Candy shares their new single “You Will Never Get Me” featuring Justice Tripp of Angel Du$t and Trapped Under Ice. “You Will Never Get Me” follows the recently shared single “Love Like Snow” featuring MIRSY and mmph, which arrived with the cheeky and eerie video directed by Candy’s Michael Quick, and lead single “eXistenZ”.

To celebrate the release of It’s Inside You, Candy will be performing a record release show at Salty’s Beach Bar in Lake Como, New Jersey on July 6 with Everybody Gets Hurt, Division of Mind, Final Resting Place, Sector, and Last Man Out. Additionally, Candy will be performing two nights with The Dillinger Escape Plan at New York City’s Brooklyn Paramount on June 21 and June 23. Find tickets at groundcontroltouring.com.

It’s Inside You is a kind of manifesto of kinship and inner strength. The album serpentines its way through the dark and bright corners of the human psyche. While nihilism and pains of the modern world still exist on the album, It’s Inside You sees the band turn toward tenderness more than ever before, as well. It’s Inside You creates an energizing and empowering atmosphere, in which seeking connections with oneself and with others is central. While constructing the album, Candy opened up and invited collaborators — like Aaron Melnick (Integrity), Justice Tripp (Angel Du$t, Trapped Under Ice), David Gagliardi (Trash Talk), Mirsy (Fleshwater’s Marisa Shriar) and mmph (Sae Heum Han) — who all helped enrich and further define the band’s already distinctive energy.

Candy is principle songwriter and guitarist Michael Quick, vocalist and lyricist Zak Quiram, drummer Steve DiGenio and bassist Drew Stark. It's Inside You follows Candy's sophomore album Heaven Is Here.

Preorder at relapse.com.

Artwork by Nick Atkins:

Tracklisting:

“eXistenZ”

“Short-Circuit” (feat. Aaron Melnick)

“You Will Never Get Me” (feat. Justice Tripp)

“It’s Inside You” (feat. David Gagliardi)

“Love Like Snow” (feat. MIRSY & mmph)

“Dehumanize Me”

“Faith 91”

“Terror Management”

“Dreams Less Sweet”

“Silent Collapse”

“Dancing To The Infinite Beat”

“Hypercore”

"You Will Never Get Me" feat. Justice Tripp:

“eXistenZ”:

(Photo – Jason Nocito)