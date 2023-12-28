CANNIBAL CORPSE And Concept Cafes Celebrate Beheading Brewing's Limited Edition Cold Brew Release #4, "Cranial Extraction"

“We are chilled to the bone in the Cannibal camp for presenting to our caffeinated fans the 4th ultra brutal label of our Beheading and Brewing cold brew! Keep freezing your brain!” - Cannibal Corpse

Cannibal Corpse has gone extremely brutal & beyond with their new can release. Did you ever think you’d see this in the Starbucks era? Is death metal taking over the coffee world by force? Will this one get censored & banned in some countries?

"When we initially launched the cold can line with Cannibal Corpse, we all really just wanted a convenient experience for events and retail venues like the Spooky Empire horror con, or legendary local record store Park Ave CDs, and recently the Vegas oddities shop Cemetery Pulp. Both metal and horror fans were so receptive and stoked on the quality and can art, we knew we had to follow it up. So what’s next? Fans already collect beer cans and bottles, so we decided to do the same for coffee, hence we’re already up to the #4 release. How long can we keep it going? As long as we can consistently keep topping the last and the fans are still asking for them, we’ll keep it going. Is it going to get extremely brutal?… FCK YEAH!!!" - Michael Tonsetic, Concepts Cafe

Cannibal Corpse Can Release #4 (Gift Box):

(1) Limited Edition 'Cranial Extraction' Nitro Snapchill Can

(1) 12oz 'Beheading & Brewing' Bag

(1) Cannibal Zombie Sticker

Starts shipping January 2. Order here.

The guys have dragged coffee even more into the depths of morbid extremes with this 4th instalment in the series, a very limited Cannibal Corpse cold brew (500 singles). With copious amounts of blood & mass cranial extractions, 'Cranial Extraction' just might get banned in some places!

(Artwork - Vince Locke)